GRTV News - MindsEye has had a steady launch so far

With low player figures on Steam and very mixed reviews.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Mind's Eye.Because this game, I think, has..."
"Well, it's actually kind of confused a lot of people.Basically, there's been a lot going on about Mind's Eye in the run-up to launch.Nobody's ever had a chance to actually play it, to share some thoughts about how it performs and whatnot."
"Which means there's basically been no significant previews.On top of that, one of the top people at the developer basically came out and said that people were being paid to talk badly about the game.Which is big smack talk, I admit."
"And if the game comes out and it's absolutely incredible, it's a great quote, really great quote, because it makes him look like...Like he's ahead of everyone else. It's a great idea.If you've got a good game."
"The problem is it doesn't look like Mind's Eye is quite there.We've seen the game come out on PC as of recent.And there hasn't been many people checking it out.And of the people that have checked it out, the reviews are very, very, very uneven."
"So let's have a look at how the game is performing so far a few days, two, three days after its launch.So, yeah, slow start for Mind's Eye with just under 3,300 concurrent players on Steam.Steam reviews are also highly mixed and uneven."
"So much has been said about Leslie Benzie's new brainchild, Mind's Eye, a game that we have followed with some curiosity since it was first unveiled last year, but which in recent weeks has come under a lot of fire for a lot of criticism.The run up to the launch has been strange to say the least."
"The press has basically not been allowed to play anything at all, but only to observe as a Build-A-Rocket-Boy employee demonstrated carefully selected segments.Furthermore, no codes for the game have been distributed in advance, and former employees have also revealed a great deal of drama within the studio walls."
"Sales do not seem to have gone very well, at least not on Steam, where Mind's Eye has a modest 3,300 concurrent players at most at the time of writing.A quick look at the Steam reviews also reveals a game that is problematic to say the least and seems to be anything but ready for launch."
"Have you purchased Mind's Eye? And if so, what are your thoughts on the game?Now I'm going to stay here and I'm going to quickly hop over to the SteamDB where you can see the player count.So this was, this was launch, right?So this was, well, 7pm sort of-ish UK time on launch, and it peaked at 3,300 players and it has never gotten close to it since."
"Had a slight, very slight uptick yesterday sort of late afternoon, or over the afternoon, but since it's been struggling.It's at 523 players on Steam.I know usually we, Steam is one of those ones where we use it as a, as a sort of a marker for how a game's performing."
"But again, this game is also available on console.So while it is, while there is only 500 people in game right now on Steam, the console player base could be significantly higher.It is difficult to say."
"Otherwise, we're going to have a quick look at the Steam reviews and see what people are saying about the game.Because again, there's no press reviews out because no codes are distributed.I mean, anyone that's reviewing the game has done so out of their own pocket."
"So anyway, we've got a lot of not recommendeds.We'll just pick one at random.This guy's had 14.7 hours on record playing the game.3.5 hours at the time of review."
"They even got the product for free.So, you know, quite unusual compared to some of the, some of the other people who are going to be, you know, making reviews here.We received it for free."
"This game is not even worth £20 apparently.An Unreal Engine 5 meta human tech demo.It's glued together by pencils and paper.It falls apart all the time."
"Yeah, it's structured in a way where you're bombarded with cutscene after cutscene.So it's quite an unusual setup they've got here.Let's see if we can find someone.So this one here, this person's given it a recommended review."
"Granted, only 1.7 hours on record.This one out here, 13.7.Runs perfect with that.Four hours.A lot of these ones that are recommended, I do notice that they are quite, you know, low sort of player numbers."
"Or player hour numbers.Went to this game with all the scepticism, especially after all the online videos and the weird practices by the developers and publisher.After three hours of playing, I can say I'm actually having a bit of fun."
"Started with the main element of the game story.Not bad at all and I'm genuinely having a good time. No joke.So, um...I'm enjoying the experience and do not regret spending the $60 myself and I'm sure as hell keep playing it."
"I'm looking forward to seeing how the story goes on and I hope it's not disappointing.So yeah, some uneven sort of reviews there.Again, it's got a mixed review on Steam.When it launched, it did immediately hit the overwhelmingly negative, but it has since risen up to mix."
"So it's difficult to see where exactly the overall consensus is on this game right now because, again, the reviews are all over the place on Steam.We don't see any press reviews out yet.And also, we're talking about quite a small player base at the moment."
"We're not going to really ever know about the PlayStation and the Xbox numbers.The best you can do is infer as to how well a game is selling by looking at the top-selling charts or however they structure on each store.And the point is that we're not going to know how many people are actually in-game in Mind's Eye at one point."
"But the point is as well is that it doesn't seem to be performing particularly well, which is interesting because over Summer Game Fest and over the past weekend, IO Interactive spent a lot of time talking about the game in their own dedicated showcase and all these different things."
"And now we're seeing this thing actually become a reality, and it's a little bit uneven.Maybe one day we'll have a review of the game up.I'm not 100% sure yet.It depends what happens with code distribution or whether one of the editors on the team decides to bite the bullet and actually buy the game."
"I personally am not going to be doing that.But we'll have to stay tuned and see what's happening with that in the future.But otherwise, yeah, this is all the time I have in today's episode of GeoTV News.Stay tuned for the next one, the final one for me, actually, for the week tomorrow."
"So, yeah, thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on that one.Take care, everyone."