GRTV News - The Midnight Walk is getting a movie adaptation

Moonhood Studios' claymation hit is coming to the big screen.
"Without further ado today, we're talking an exciting mix of technology and entertainment as we're talking about yet another video game adaptation, namely In The Midnight Walk.So The Midnight Walk, if you're not aware by the way, is a claymation, very strong narrative game from Moonhood Studios, formerly people who worked on Lost In Random, they've made this claymation game with real clay models and I personally got to review it last month May, in the 8th of May and I thought it was very, very good, a very solid game, if a little short and a little less of a game and more of a great cinematic experience."
"However, speaking of it as a cinematic experience, it's now going to get a movie from the Story Kitchen.So Story Kitchen are the people who are behind Sonic the Hedgehog's adaptation, they were behind the Tomb Raider adaptation, they're behind the Amazon Tomb Raider adaptation, they're also working on the Split Fiction movie to show you that yeah, these guys do jump on games as soon as they're seen to be quite a hit and despite The Midnight Walk not necessarily celebrating like 4 million sales like Split Fiction has, it certainly has an audience and it certainly impressed people critically especially."
"As we know, Wii gave it an 8, IGN gave it a 9, there's a lot of people who really, really enjoyed this game and the Story Kitchen have picked it up and they are now working on a movie.We're not sure what the movie is going to be, we're not sure if it's going to, we'd imagine that it would follow a very similar claymation style but you're not sure whether it's going to follow that exact story which takes place in a fictional world where everyday objects are larger than life, there's no humans, there's nothing like that, there's all these claymation figures and we play as a creature called the Burned One or a Burned One who is looking to restore fire to the world alongside his pal Popboy who you can see in the little thumbnail for the live stream there."
"So we're not sure whether we're going to be following that plot or something similar, it's likely we're going to be following that plot but perhaps with some changes here and there.Producers are currently looking to meet with writers and get a script going."
"The film's in very, very early stages of development at the moment, it's probably not worth getting, you know, holding your breath for any release but we've got a few quotes here from the press release from both people at the Story Kitchen and people at Moon Hood Studios.So M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg of Story Kitchen said the following in a press release, The moment we saw The Midnight Walk, we knew it was something special."
"Its world is hauntingly beautiful, its story emotionally raw, and its craftsmanship absolutely next level.We're thrilled to help bring Moon Hood's vision to an even broader audience.Klaus Lingeled and Olof Redermann, founders of Moon Hood Studios say, Our team poured heart and soul into The Midnight Walk."
"See that story now step into the world of film and television with a partner like Story Kitchen.It's a dream come true.We can't wait for audiences to experience it in a whole new light."
"So again, a lot of excitement here but not a lot of details to go on as this is very early in development, similar with the Split Fiction movie where we don't yet have a lot of details on that of what's going to happen.I mean there's still meant to be an It Takes Two movie in the works at some point but you know."
"Hopefully this doesn't get pushed down the line though, I would like to see this movie come to life.I think it would be a beautiful piece of animation, especially considering the great story work that Moon Hood already have done with The Midnight Walk."
