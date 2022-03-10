GRTV News - Switch 2 sells 3.5 million units in four days

It's the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware to date.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about this Nintendo Switch 2, as well Nintendo has actually revealed a bunch of sales information about the console. It's a little bit early actually, normally we have to wait a few weeks or something like that before they reveal information, but the reason we're getting it so early is probably because it's selling like an unbelievable amount of units. So, it's been, well, this date is the first four days, so we're talking Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from last week, so we're not including Monday and Tuesday this week. And in those four days, the Nintendo Switch 2 has already sold 3.5 million units around the world, that's nearly a million units a day, which is an absolutely remarkable amount of consoles, and it shows that demand for this thing is incredibly high, it shows that Nintendo was right to build up a big surplus of stock going into the launch and perhaps taking a bit more time because of that. And this level of sales has also made it the fastest selling Nintendo hardware to date. Now, granted, gaming's becoming more popular, so you expect things to sell faster as the years progress, but it still shows that the demand for this console is incredibly, incredibly high. So yeah, Switch 2 sells 3.5 million units in four days, becomes fastest selling Nintendo hardware yet. Needless to say, demand for the successor system has been high. So, we knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to have a very steep and long road ahead of it, if it intended to get even near to the Switch's whopping sales record of over 150 million shipped units. That being said, we also expected a very strong launch for the successor system. Clearly, this was achieved. Nintendo has now affirmed that in the first four days that the Switch 2 was on the market, it managed to ship 3.5 million units. That's enough to make the console Nintendo's fastest selling hardware to date, surpassing what the Switch could achieve. And also, the Wii. The question is how it can now continue to build on this immense success now that the hectic launch week is over, as typically it takes several weeks for a console to go beyond the 5 million sold units milestone. The Switch 2 is tracking to smash that expectation."
"And that's just a little bit of information from Nintendo here, where they say it sold over 3.5 million units in its first four days, becoming the fastest selling Nintendo hardware ever globally. So yeah, the Switch 2 has been a big one already. Again, we don't really... I can't remember the exact numbers because it's been a while now. It's been nearly five years since they launched, but I think it took about seven weeks for the PlayStation 5 to sell around 4.4 million units. And we're not going to bother talking about the Xbox because the PlayStation 5 massively outsold the Xbox. And well, it has been. PlayStation has been outselling Xbox for years now. But the point is that if the PlayStation 5, which is like a true next generational leap in PlayStation hardware, if that took seven weeks to sell that many units, the Switch 2 could theoretically surpass that number within its first week."
"Again, the Switch 2 will have passed a week on the market as of the end of... Well, as of tomorrow. So, you know, once we know the additional sales information from Monday, Tuesday and today, Wednesday from this week, there's a very real chance that it sold an additional 1.5 million units around the world. I would say that's absolutely... I'd say that's very probable, to be honest. So there's a very real chance that by the end of the first week on the market, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold a massive 5 million units. Now, again, I don't think they've ever... I don't think they've ever gone out of their way to sell a specific sales information in regards to Xbox consoles, but it would surprise me if very, very soon the Switch 2 looks to eclipse how many units of Xbox Series X and S consoles are out in the wild. But we'll have to stay tuned for that. The question now, again, is how far this console can go. I don't think it'll ever... I don't think it'll ever surpass the Switch and get up to that 150 million sales or units sold, units whatever, marker."
"But the point is that it's already doing incredibly well. It wouldn't surprise me if on the first year that we end up seeing it sell in like 30, 40 million units or something absolutely mega. So we'll see how this continues to progress and continues to sell. But if you had any doubt whatsoever that Nintendo is sort of the king of console hardware, I think this is the proof of especially that. So yeah, stay tuned for more and otherwise I'll see you on the next episode of GeoTV News."