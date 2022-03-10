GRTV News - Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two companies

Soon we'll be seeing a very different kind of WBD.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course so much more.Today, we've got a bit of a split when it comes to a big business, so Warner Bros Discovery is splitting into two separate companies, two separate entities if you will, I believe this will be operating under the same banner, but essentially we're going to have streaming in studios will be one sort of company and global networks will make the other company and what was formerly known as Warner Bros Discovery will be splitting off into those in 2026."
"So this news was recently confirmed, following sort of a bit of a period of turbulence for Warner Bros Discovery, there's been criticisms of the CEO David Zaslav, especially his pay packages, I believe they're in the tens of millions if not hundreds of millions, there's also a lot of criticism especially as you know the gaming people over at Gamereactor will tell you, the WB Games has been in a very turbulent time, specifically with Suicide Squad, Kill This Justice League, which was one of the biggest blocks of last year, as well as the Wonder Woman cancellation by Warner Bros Games, which also came with the closure of Monolith, quite a beloved studio to a lot of people considering they delivered the highly successful Middle Earth, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games."
"So all in all, not looking great for Warner Bros specifically in games, so Warner Bros Games isn't going to be sold off like some people might have thought, it's instead going to be put together with the streaming and studios.So streaming and studios is still going to be under David Zaslav and it will consist of Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Games, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Discovery's film and TV libraries."
"Most of the stuff that especially international audiences are going to be familiar with, global networks will consist of more I would say American centred things like CNN, TNT Sports, Discovery, Discovery Plus and other TV networks as well.So that global networks is going to be led by Gunnar Weidenfels, becoming CEO and the split, who's currently the CFO of Warner Bros Discovery by the way, but he will be going into that role when the split happens later on in 2026."
"Zaslav gave the following in a statement saying, The cultural significance of this great company and the impactful stories it has brought to life for more than a century have touched countless people all over the world.As a treasured legacy, we will proudly continue in this next chapter of our celebrated history."
"By operating as two distinct and optimised companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today's evolving media landscape.So as I said, this split won't happen now, but it is coming and it will probably come with some more turbulence for Warner Bros, it's likely going to be seen as a solution for them, but also these big shake-ups by these big businesses are often excuses to either let people go, to cut costs, to sort of re-evaluate a lot of their divisions and see what's working and what isn't, so we'll have to see the actual effects of this when it happens next year."
"But yeah, are you sort of excited in any way about Warner Bros splitting into two companies?Do you think that it will help?Do you think that it will hinder?Do you think that they should have gone about things in another way?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!