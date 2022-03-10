GRTV World News - Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks

Overnight attacks hit Kyiv and Odesa, with civilian infrastructure and hospitals damaged.
"Overnight attacks hit Kyiv and Odesa, with civilian infrastructure and hospitals damaged.This is the latest news on Russia and Ukraine.We now know that Russia has intensified its aerial campaign in Ukraine, launching a sustained wave of drone strikes overnight that targeted residential zones across Kyiv and struck a maternity ward in Odesa."
"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X for yet another night instead of a ceasefire there were massive strikes with Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.Today was one of the largest attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro region and Chernihiv region were also targeted."
"Then Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky added.In total, Russia used 315 drones in the attack, including 250 Shaheds and 7 missiles, 2 of which were North Korean-made ballistic missiles.Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged."
"In Odesa, even a maternity hospital became a Russian target.13 people were injured.Tragically, there are fatalities.My condolences to the families."
"Local authorities reported casualties and widespread damage, marking a continued retaliation following recent Ukrainian operations inside Russian territory.The attack came just hours after what officials call the biggest drone attack on Ukraine since "