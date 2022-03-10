GRTV News - The Legend of Zelda movie has been delayed

It will now be premiering around six weeks later than expected.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Legend of Zelda movie.Because yesterday, surprisingly, we had another one of those lovely little tweets from Shigeru Miyamoto where he hops onto Nintendo's main account, starts with, this is Miyamoto, and then he tells us a little bit of information about something that we've all been looking forward to."
"And in this case it is the Legend of Zelda movie.Now when the rumours were starting to come out about the casting information, maybe seeing Hunter Schafer portraying Princess Zelda, a lot of people have now been saying potentially Hunter should be playing Link, which I think is also an equally good casting."
"But when we saw that, I raised a few suspicions and I raised a few concerns about maybe this film isn't going to make its release window, its premiere date of early 2027, sort of March 2027.And the reason I said that is because we haven't got any casting information."
"The idea is that production will start later this year.It's going to be produced over in New Zealand, which means they've got to go all the way over to New Zealand, film the movie, which is probably going to take a few months, come all the way back, do the post-editing and all that good stuff, and then the marketing and all that good stuff and get it ready for its premiere date in March."
"But I said, you know what?That's probably a bit tight at this point, considering we still don't know who's going to be really making any of the film.And it seems like Nintendo also agrees with that because the movie's been delayed, but not by much, actually."
"So let's dive on in.The Legend of Zelda movie delayed to the 7th of May 2027, we're still two years away from the film, but it already has faced a delay.So anyone counting down the days until the debut of the Legend of Zelda movie might want to hold on a moment, as the release date of the film has shifted thanks to a delay."
"Previously, it was expected to arrive on the 26th of March 2027.Now, as per a new brief from Miyamoto himself, the film will release on the 7th of May 2027.It's a delay of just a few weeks, and Miyamoto says the extra time will be used to make the film as good as it can be."
"And this is Miyamoto's statement.This is Miyamoto.For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7th, 2027."
"It'll be some weeks later than the release time we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be.Pushing itself out of March might be a good thing for The Legend of Zelda movie.Sonic 4 is set to hit theatres on the 19th, and Godzilla X-Kong Supernova is also set to hit theatres that month too."
"Nintendo likely wants to give this film the best chance possible to repeat the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie.The Legend of Zelda movie releases on the 7th of May 2027.Now, I am still sceptical about that date, personally."
"I think this film needs to be pushed to sort of July, August, maybe even later, for the simple reason, again, that we don't know anything official yet.We know we're in May 2025 right now.We don't have any information about when it's going to begin filming."
"Again, the rumour is that it's going to happen sort of later this year, probably sort of right at the tail end of this year.And the reason why I say that's probably a bit tight is because live-action films require a little bit more work than animation films do."
"You know, you have to go out there, you have to produce these films, and it usually takes a couple of months to film a movie, at least.A movie of this size and of this scale and of this sort of, like, interest, it might take three months just to make sure they do it all right and, you know, they don't have to go all the way back and do reshoots eventually or something like that."
"And then you have to go through all the post-production things and editing of which, you know, you would assume that while it is a live-action film, there's probably going to be some parts that need to be animated in.You know, Ganondorf isn't exactly a very natural-looking creature, so potentially Ganondorf will be some sort of CGI hybrid thing, like what they did with in The Lord of the Rings with Smaug and all those different..."
"Or I should say in The Hobbit with Smaug and all those different, like, orcs and whatnot.I think this film's going to take a lot of work to get right, and I think by saying that it's going to be premiering in less than two years, without any sign of production starting just yet, might be a little bit ambitious, but we'll see whether they can live up to it."
"It's, you know, if they get a shift on soon, then there's no reason they can't meet it.But if we, you know, if we come back and talk about this movie again in September and there's still no information to talk about, then you have to start raising questions as well.I know that September seems like a while away, but believe me, time will fly."
