GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong to launch before the holiday season

Is the Silksong release window getting tighter?
"It's Hollow Knight Silksong, ladies and gentlemen.Yesterday, we got the Xbox Games Showcase, which showed off the ROG Ally X, the ROG Xbox Ally X, I should say, the Xbox handheld that's going to be sort of like a Game Pass portable machine that's coming out later this year in the holiday season and Sarah Bond, sort of Xbox boss at the minute, said that basically we can expect Hollow Knight Silksong to launch alongside that console, however, following the stream in an update from Leth, who is a.k.a. Matthew Griffin of Team Cherry's marketing and publishing department, Hollow Knight Silksong is not tied to any one console release, so basically they're saying that it's going to come out before the holiday season, which means before Christmas, and that it won't be tied to the ROG Xbox Ally X, so you won't have to wait until that comes out to play the game if the game's ready beforehand."
"Interestingly though, it's worth noting that we didn't get a specific release date for Silksong during that time, we got a little bit of a, we got the trailer basically that we saw two years ago, the Xbox Summer Showcase in 2022 and then we got a confirmation that it's coming later in 2025."
"So we're still on this release window of 2025, but again, we've been on a release window of 2023 before, followed by an indefinite hiatus, then a release window of 2025.So these things, again, while look positive on the one hand, I would say to Silksong fans that Team Cherry is still, for whatever reason, being really, really weird about this game."
"We're midway through 2025 now, and most games that are coming out this year are starting to put release dates on themselves, especially now that we're no longer seeing GTA come out this year, it seems pretty safe for a game that if it's been in development as long as something like Silksong has, which initially had a 2023 release date, let me remind you."
"A lot of the games that we saw at Xbox, the game showcase, for example, if they were 2025, they were saying October 17th, for example, like Double Fine's new Keeper game, which was officially revealed at that showcase as well.Otherwise they're just going for the broad 2026, but yeah, weirdly Hollow Knight Silksong is a game that is allegedly coming out in 2025, before the Christmas holiday period, so you'd imagine then, before December, apparently there's this museum exhibition coming out in September as well, which is going to have the game be playable, which means that you'd imagine that the game's going to be playable before then, but if it's playable before then in September, then we're now July, August, September, that gives us three months, unless it is following the rumours of being shadow dropped, at which point though, why would you not shadow drop it at a big stream as part of that event?It's very weird, this whole thing is very weird, but you can rest easy because it is coming in 2025, apparently, if they can be believed this time around, let's just wait and see."
