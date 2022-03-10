GRTV News - Black Myth: Wukong lands Xbox release date

2024's big hitter is finally ready to be on a new platform.
"Now tonight, this is Friday the 6th of June 2025, which is the night that we'll, at least the night for the UK time, be bringing you the Summer Game Fest Showcase, however as I do afternoon news and not the evening news, I won't unfortunately be covering any of that, but there's going to be a lot of stuff. But today we've got quite a big announcement, which is one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game of 2024, is finally coming to Xbox Series X and S on the 20th of August 2025. So, Black Myth Wukong initially released on the 20th of August 2024 on the PS5 and PC. It immediately started selling millions of copies, it broke the all-time concurrent player count record on Steam for a single player game, it was a huge game, a lot of people called it their game of the year for 2024, a massive success for game science, a massive success for the Chinese video game industry and more proof for the Chinese video game industry that these single player, big scale RPGs can work for them. Now, as confirmed via a press release that we got this morning, Black Myth Wukong is going to be making its way to Xbox Series X and S. There was a lot of reasons why people thought that the game wasn't available on Xbox, some thought there was an exclusivity deal, which to be fair, even though game science has denied it, there is evidence, well not evidence sorry, but there is some merit to that argument considering the fact that we are exactly a year after the original launch getting it out on Xbox."
"Might just be a nice date for them to decide. Also, from the 18th of June, which is in a couple of weeks time, we're going to be seeing the game get its first big discount. We're not sure what that discount will be, but that's when the pre-orders also open for the Xbox Series X slash S version as well, which will also get that discount too. So, we're going to be getting a nice little deal if you've not bought Black Myth Wukong yet, you can have a go. I've not personally played it myself, so that's interesting at least. But yeah, basically Black Myth Wukong is sort of rounding out its releases. I very much doubt it'll come to a platform like Switch 2. It seems to have done very, very well on the platforms that it's on and the Xbox release, while probably could net it a few more, maybe a million more copies or something like that if we're really stretching it, the Xbox audience is smaller than that of the PS5 and the PC audience. And so really, it's a question of more specific fans that'll want that specific release, but it's still very good for the people that have an Xbox, only play on Xbox, and so far haven't been able to play Black Myth Wukong. Are you going to be picking up Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X or S? Are you disappointed that it's taken a year for the game to come to that console? Do you think it's understandable?There's also the question of the technology of those consoles as well, perhaps the Series S not being powerful enough for Black Myth Wukong. We'll have to wait and see, but yes, check it out on the 20th of August, 2025. I've been Alex, I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."