GRTV News - Phil Spencer confirms busy 2026 for Xbox

Expect Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, and a new Halo all to mark 25 years of Xbox.
There were a lot of announcements, we're not going to go through all of them, we'll be here for an hour or so, it's almost like a full podcast episode if we did that, and we're not going to be specifically looking at any of the core reveals either
"Instead, we're going to be talking about something that was briefly mentioned in the show that I think many people kind of overlooked.It was from Phil Spencer, so the Microsoft's gaming boss.He popped up for a few minutes, mentioned a few things, including a bit of information as to where some of the really big heavy hitters of this year's show were, you know, why they were missing, and it's because Xbox is saving them for next year."
"For the 25th anniversary of Xbox, we're going to be getting Gears of War E-Day, a new Halo adventure, Fable and Forza, so it's going to be a huge year, you know, basically they've brought together all of their major sort of big four franchises, and are trying to get a new game out in 2026 related to them, so let's have a look at what Phil Spencer said."
So yeah, Gears of War E-Day and a new Halo adventure to launch in 2026, your Game Pass subscription will definitely pay off handsomely together with Fable and Forza next year.So on Sunday evening, Microsoft concluded its massive Xbox Games Showcase event, and as usual, there was a lot on display, but one of the most interesting things was only mentioned briefly when Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer said at the end, I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning, which is basically Halo.
"As you may know, Xbox will turn 25 years old in 2026, and it seems that we can look forward to a big celebration.Back in February, it was confirmed that Fable would be delayed until 2026, and apparently this is still the case, along with Gears of War E-Day, which previously had no release window."
"However, the fact that a new Forza is coming next year is all the more surprising.Nothing of the sort has been announced, and we don't know if it's Forza Horizon 6 or something new from Motorsport.The former is probably most likely, and hopefully we'll see more soon as it's set to premiere in about a year."
"The last game Spencer mentioned is not specifically named, but there are not many titles that have been around for that long and are still relevant.It can basically only be Halo.Since Halo Combat Evolved will also turn 25 in 2026, and there have been frequent rumours of a remake in Unreal Engine 5, that is probably the most likely scenario."
"To sum it up, 2026 seems like a great year to have a Game Pass subscription, but we're assuming all these titles will also be available on other platforms.So yeah, from Phil Spencer's wording, we know for a fact that we're going to get Fable next year, unless there's a delay again, which I would assume that it's not going to get delayed one more time, because Fable has been delayed countless times up to this point."
"And if it keeps getting pushed, I'm not too sure we'll ever see it.So I think that 2026 is probably, you know, in line with the Xbox 25th anniversary, is probably like, this game has to come out.So I'd be very confident that Fable will arrive."
"Gears will re-date again.I'm not surprised that it's 2026, it was announced last year in 2024, but there was never a release date attached to it.So 2026 seems fair for that."
"The next Forza hasn't even been announced yet.I think this is going to definitely be a horizon though, because again, Motorsport, I think Motorsport launched in 2023, and we haven't had a Horizon game since 2021, I want to say.It did just launch obviously on PlayStation consoles, but we really are due a new Horizon game."
"So I would assume that Horizon 6 is very much confirmed for that as well, unless they have something really wild that's planned.Maybe it's not Motorsport, maybe it's not Horizon, I don't know.But I'd be surprised if they did two back-to-back Motorsports, considering I would assume that Horizon is their more popular Forza game."
"And then obviously Halo as well, a classic that's been with us since the beginning.As Jonas says, the remake of Halo Combat Evolved to align with that game's 25th anniversary as well does seem very likely.I personally would hope they do something different, not just remake things, because I'm kind of bored of remakes a little bit."
"But at the same time, when Xbox and Halo Combat Evolved both turn 25, you have to look at a remake of that game is probably quite likely.But yeah, we'll know more about this soon.Xbox doesn't usually do an additional showcase now, and it's usually the Xbox game showcases that big one."
"They've already done Developer Direct earlier this year, but maybe this is exactly what we now can expect from 2026's Developer Direct, assuming that's happening in like January 2026.We're going to get sort of four big games, Fable, Gears of War E-Day, Forza Horizon 6, and Halo Combat Evolved Remake or something."
"That'd be a really, really stacked Developer Direct if that did happen.And up until then, we've got plenty of things to look forward to, as yesterday's showcase gave us a lot of Xbox first party announcements, including two more games from Obsidian later this year."
So stay tuned for all that.
