English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet (Gameplay) - 15 Minutes in Paldea on Nintendo Switch 2

We check out how the next-gen update improves the maligned monster-catching game.

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Alien: Earth - Official UK Trailer

Alien: Earth - Official UK Trailer
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker - Teaser Trailer

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker - Teaser Trailer
Architecton - Official Trailer

Architecton - Official Trailer
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado - Official Trailer

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado - Official Trailer
Heads of State - Final Trailer

Heads of State - Final Trailer
Wicked: For Good - Official Trailer

Wicked: For Good - Official Trailer
The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Official Trailer

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Official Trailer
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Official Teaser Trailer

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Official Teaser Trailer
M3GAN 2.0 - Final Trailer

M3GAN 2.0 - Final Trailer
Nobody Wants This: Season 2 - Date Reveal

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 - Date Reveal
Gen V: Season 2 - Teaser Trailer

Gen V: Season 2 - Teaser Trailer
More

Trailers

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Trailer

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Trailer
Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - Gameplay Teaser

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - Gameplay Teaser
Hirogami - Pre-order Trailer

Hirogami - Pre-order Trailer
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow - Reveal Trailer

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow - Reveal Trailer
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Official Announce Trailer

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Official Announce Trailer
Dead & Lead - Sega Genesis/Megadrive with Enhanded music chip

Dead & Lead - Sega Genesis/Megadrive with Enhanded music chip
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls - Announce Trailer

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls - Announce Trailer
Ghost of Yotei - State of Play Announcement Trailer

Ghost of Yotei - State of Play Announcement Trailer
007 First Light - Announcement Trailer

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer
Sea of Remnants - Announce Trailer

Sea of Remnants - Announce Trailer
Sword of the Sea - Launch Date Announcement

Sword of the Sea - Launch Date Announcement
Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer

Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer
More

Events

More