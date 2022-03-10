GRTV News - Details seep out about Call of Duty 2026

It seems the game will take the Modern Warfare franchise to Korea.
"Welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today is the big day for Summer Game Fest fans as the showcase happens this evening at 10pm BST, 11pm CEST, but that's not what we're going to be talking about today.Today we're going to be turning our attention to talk a little bit about 2026, believe it or not.A report recently went around, more of a rumour really, talking about the Call of Duty game that will be set for 2026."
"So not the one that we're expecting in 2025, it's still very much an annual franchise at the moment, not that that will really change because it makes too much money.And we're expecting this 2025 one to sort of be a continuation of the Black Ops formula like what they did recently with Modern Warfare 2 straight into Modern Warfare 3.But 2026 on the other hand seems like it's going to be returning to the Modern Warfare format and it's going to be Infinity Ward at the helm and it's also going to be taking us to Korea."
"So let's dive on in.So yeah, rumour Call of Duty 2026 to be set in North and South Korea with the game developed by Infinity Ward and continuing the story of Modern Warfare 3.So the typically reliable insider, the Ghost of Hope, who is really known for these days really honing in and focusing on Call of Duty information, they do tend to get a lot of it right."
"But anyway, they're taking to social media to share a report about 2026's major Call of Duty game.The information claims that the game will be developed by Infinity Ward and that it will be following up on the story that recently paused at the end of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 where Soap is killed by Makarov and after Captain Price kills Commander Shepard.Now before I carry on here, I think what's happening here is they're trying to merge the two eras of Call of Duty Modern Warfare."
"So the Modern Warfare 3 that finished a couple of years, or that came to a stop for a moment a couple of years ago, and that was the one where Soap is killed by Makarov in the tunnels, in the Channel Tunnel.And then also the events of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, I think this was back in 2011 or whatever, the one where right at the end of the campaign Captain Price goes off and kills Commander Shepard.I think that's what they're trying to do is try to merge those two there, but I might be wrong."
"Anyway, the game is stated to be set in North and South Korea and is going by the current moniker of Modern Warfare.I'm not going to pronounce that, but it is some form of letter, I would say, or maybe a short word in Korean.It's mentioned that the project will combine SAS Task Force 141 and Korean Army operatives as the three main playable factions, where the aim is to hunt down Makarov and to prevent the beginning of a third world war."
"Beyond noting that it will offer some futuristic technology and weapons to master with a mostly modern theme still, there isn't any extra information to share.And again, this is just all the information from the Ghost of Hope here.It is worth remembering that this is a rumour from a typically credible source, meaning any information should be taken with caution until Activision is ready to share full and proper news."
"And considering the way that Call of Duty reveals tend to happen, this will likely be set for the summer of 2026.So yes, if you've been eyeing up this recent bit of information that's been doing the rounds and thought to yourself, you know, when are we going to actually hear anything official from Activision?Don't hold your breath on it. We haven't even had Call of Duty 2025 revealed yet, and we're in June 2025."
"Again, they like to wait. Typically speaking, the reveals happen in July or August time, because the releases tend to happen in sort of October, occasionally November.And they don't need to do a lot of marketing for these games, because everyone knows what Call of Duty is, and every time the new one comes out, everyone buys one.So they don't need to do a big marketing push starting years away."
"So again, we won't know whether any of this information about modern warfare in 2026 is accurate until probably, well, about 13 months time.But the information is coming out, which means that it's probably in a decent enough state if people are getting their hands on information ahead of time like this.But again, you'll find out more information soon, and until then, you know, stay tuned to your local Game Rants region, because there's going to be plenty of news and information coming out later this evening."
"So yeah, thank you all for watching, and I'll see you all after the weekend for the next GOTV News. Take care, everyone."