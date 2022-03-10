GRTV World News - Trump and Musk clash publicly over spending bill

Once allies, Trump and Musk are now trading public blows over policy, contracts, and loyalty.
06-06-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
#Gamereactor #News #World #UnitedStates #ÓscarOntañónDocal
"Today is June 6th, 2025, and we are bringing you the latest news on the United States, more specifically the following headline.Trump and Musk clash publicly over spending bill."
"Once allies, Trump and Musk are now trading public blows over policy, contracts, and loyalty.This is the latest news on the United States.Tensions erupted between United States President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Thursday after the president threatened to revoke federal contracts linked to Musk companies, prompting the billionaire to question Trump's leadership and suggest impeachment."
"The easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts.I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it, Trump said on Truth Social.Musk, who recently stepped down from a government role, had previously fired back on X, claiming Without me, Trump would have lost the election, and also replied yes to a poll suggesting the president should be impeached."
"The fight, which began over a disputed spending bill, escalated rapidly into personal attacks and policy threats, and that was just the start.Tensions kept rising as both men continued trading blows on social media and in press appearances."