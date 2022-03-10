Gomatic Navigator 15L (Quick Look) - Both Essential and Expandable

This backpack is designed to be a versatile tool made for both work and play, with plenty of room to store gadgets and gear of all sizes securely and in an organised manner.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We have been in a pursuit of the perfect everyday carry backpack for both not only gamers but just people who want to protect their valuable consumer electronics when they go from A to B, whether that be long journeys or just short commutes to and from work for a while."
"And we've come to the conclusion that the kings of the EDC space are pretty much just nomadic.Their everyday backpack, which we've featured a number of times here on the show, is the crowned king of the best backpacks for that kind of purpose that you can buy."
"And I'm still under that impression, I use one every single day that I purchased myself after having used it here on the show.So they were also kind to send over this.This is the Nomadic Navigator 15L and it is essentially a smaller, hard shell, sort of little brother almost to the everyday backpack, I would say, but it's still built on many of the same principles that makes these bags so endearing to everyday carry enthusiasts and we'll go through them really quick."
"So first and foremost, it still has that tarpaulin-esque outer shell complete with waterproofness, an RFID security pocket if that's what you need for your passport, for instance, and really thick zippers here.You have no doubt when you use this bag that it will stand both the test of time that it won't discolor, that it won't fall apart, and that it will give you complete waterproofness because that's what you want when you're putting a lot of money inside the thing."
"So that is really good.There's also a whole host of different little details that you can kind of figure out or sort of eek out when you start looking at it.So for one, it has carrier straps on both sides, meaning that it will probably work very well if you, for instance, really have to pick it up like this or a lot of people use it like this when they have to carry it on airplanes, for instance, but it obviously also has a really strong handle here."
"It has really thick straps here, which I think is great.There's plenty of padding here and this hard shell, which is very distinct on the Navigator model where there's this cool little life-on-the-move thing, also this, you can move out to put it over a regular piece of luggage on an airport, for instance, if that's what you want."
"But this hard shell makes it a lot more rigid, but whereas that would normally be a minus for me because that would mean that regardless of how much you put in it, it will take up the same amount of space on your back and look big and bulky.This is incredibly thin, I would say."
"And this little zipper here reveals a little secret, which is pretty common for nomadic backpacks in general, which is that if you unzip this all the way around, you can actually extend the bag to 21 liters.There's also a hidden inside here, a little removable or sort of you can pull it out, which is for a water bottle, for instance."
"So I think that's an awesome little addition to the bag in general.In terms of actual pockets, there's an impressive amount of space here.What they have sacrificed is a dedicated tablet pocket in here, but this can hold up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which I did when I tested it."
"And you still have this lovely little cubby hole here for sunglasses, AirPods, keys, whatever the case may be.This main compartment here has the one difference that when you sip it all the way down, you get a little less pockets here and it doesn't open all the way."
"But I do think that it is awesome and it reveals in this pretty small frame a massive space here, which I think is absolutely gorgeous when you consider, again, how small the actual frame is width-wise.Inside here, you have a whole host of those mesh pockets that we know from other nomadic backpacks."
"There's a little less of them.Both here, there's the RFID secure passport pocket right here.But I also find that if there's one thing that I would say about the everyday backpack is that there's a lot of pockets."
"And if there are empty pockets, you have a tendency to think, at least I do, that I'm under-utilizing the functionality of the backpack.Here you don't have as many and you can very easily fill those out and feel like you're using it to its full extent."
"So it is a little bit cheaper than your everyday backpack, not much, but it is cheaper.But still, it only cements that through both construction, design aesthetic, and functionality in both everyday life and on big journeys, they just know what they need to do.And I cannot recommend nomadic packs enough."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."