GRTV News - Marvel fighting games are finally back with Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

It's not Marvel vs Capcom, but it should excite fighting fans all the same.
"Without further ado though today, we're not talking the Switch 2, it's the Switch 2 launch day if you're not aware as I'm recording this and I personally don't yet have my console, I believe there's one on the way for me but loads of people are out there enjoying the Switch 2 but I thought we'd cover something exciting that happened last night at the State of Play showcase that hasn't yet been sort of covered on GRTV News by Ben because he went with the 007 but there was another sort of new game showcase from Marvel Tocon Fighting Souls."
"I probably butchered that announcement there or that, sorry, pronunciation but Arc System Works, the developer behind Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, got a spotlight at the end of the showcase showing off what many people thought at first was Marvel vs. Capcom 4 but it turns out it's just Marvel vs. Marvel in a 4v4 fighting game which saw the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star Lord, there we go, Ghost Rider and Ms. Marvel I believe as well as Doctor Doom facing off against each other in this 4v4 action so it was a lot of fun and it seemed like an interesting fighter."
"As I said, a lot of people thinking this was going to initially be Marvel vs. Capcom 4, it wasn't that.It is a different genre, a different game entirely because it's not coming from Capcom, it's coming directly from PlayStation Studios in partnership with Arc System Works."
"So also Spider-Man as well as Javi writes here was in the game.With different redesigns, they don't look like their Marvel rival skins, they don't look like their MCU skins, they look entirely different and it seems like they're going entirely for a Japanese look here because all of the characters spoke in Japanese language natively as well so that's quite an interesting take on the game."
"Apart from the fact that it's 4v4 and the fact that it features Marvel heroes, we actually don't know that much about how the game plays.It's going to be quite frenetic with a lot of those characters on the screens because even 3v3 can be quite a push sometimes, 2v2 as well, that adds an extra layer of a fighting game and 4v4 hasn't really been done effectively before but Arc System Works are a trusted name within fighting games and to be honest it's probably unlikely that you're going to be able to use all four characters in the same way at the same time."
"They're probably going to be able to come in for support moves and things like that and combos to keep things going or switch up the characters.It's exciting, it's going to be coming out next year I believe so we won't hear more about it, probably for a little bit but it's likely that we'll hear something about it soon considering that Marvel appears to be on quite an up at the minute when it comes to video games, largely thanks to Marvel rivals and before that there was obviously Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy as well which at the very least, even if they didn't necessarily make a lot of profit, Guardians of the Galaxy got very good reviews."
"But yeah, let me know, are you excited for Marvel to take on Fighting Souls, are you excited for an Arc System Works game, do you think 4v4 is going to work, would you rather it have been Marvel vs. Capcom, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
