GRTV World News - Putin warns of response to Ukrainian strikes in call with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin says retaliatory action is likely after key bombers were targeted.
05-06-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
#Gamereactor #News #World #Russia #Ukraine #UnitedStates #ÓscarOntañónDocal
"Today is June 5th, 2025 and we are bringing you the latest news on Russia and Ukraine, more specifically the following headline.Putin warns of response to Ukrainian strikes in call with Trump."
"Russian President Vladimir Putin says retaliatory action is likely after key bombers were targeted.This is the latest news on Russia and Ukraine.In a lengthy phone call for 1 hour and 15 minutes with United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly stated that Russia would be forced to retaliate following Ukrainian attacks on its strategic air fleet."
"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides.It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace, Trump said on social media."
"While both sides continue to exchange proposals in ongoing negotiations, Moscow has accused Kiev of escalating the conflict.Trump, who reiterated his support for peace efforts, said the conversation also touched on Iran and broader global tensions."