BenQ GV50 (Quick Look) - Movie Night-Night

This small form-factor projector is tailor made for bedside ceiling projection to enable an ultimate viewing experience from the comfort of your own bed.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's time for some really cool stuff, which is genuinely different from what we have reviewed and covered before here on the show and on Gamereactor in general."
"This is the BenQ GV50.And when I received the press release, I saw the promotional images, usually a PR bureau of some kind will give you the headlines of the product and then they'll include some really fancy looking promotional materials, images taken with beautiful people using the product in a really sort of appealing way."
"But one thing caught my eye immediately was that with the people that were laying in bed or sitting on their couch on a really calm Thursday night, they in the room that they were occupying did not have a TV, which kind of told me this is a projector and it's a projector made for people that don't want a TV."
"For obvious, for many reasons, space constraints, we are, the planet is getting more overpopulated by the second and we're constantly being told that we will ultimately have to live more confined than before.So having a small, for instance, studio apartment, if you are studying in a major metropolitan area, you might not have the space for a 77 inch LG OLED."
"So what do you do if you really want a big canvas to watch your favorite shows or movies?Well, you can have one of these and there's a little stand basically where you can rotate it like this.It has a built in speaker."
"It will last you, let's say two ish hours.So a couple of episodes of your favorite TV show, or if you just have it regularly plugged in through USB type C or the charger that you already got, it'll just be infinite.For instance, it packs away neatly when you're done, you can carry it with you to a friend's house to watch a football match if that's what you want, or you can bring it to your summer cottage with your family."
"You just need a vaguely white ish ceiling, wall, canvas, whatever it is that you need.And this can create a one up to 120 inch canvas for you to watch Netflix.And furthermore, there's so much more, so many more good news with this thing.Again, built in speaker."
"This is not, this has Google TV OS and Google Home built right in, meaning you won't need a phone to Chromecast.You won't, for instance, it will be detected as a device.So you can go to Netflix, for instance, download Netflix on it like you would on any Chromecast ish TV OS ish device and just download your shows because this is picked up as a device so you can watch it offline as well."
"And you can pick, you can use this anywhere.I think that is quite a good idea.It weighs just 2.4 kilograms with the built in speaker.So I mean, it's, it's not like you're carrying nothing, but you can have this in a backpack and carrying it to and from locations if that's what you want."
"As I said, that 120 inch image is up to, is 1080p.So it's going to be a bit low, but I don't think the casual viewer will notice.The ANSI Lumens is a maximum of 500 nits, which you probably will notice if the area is very well lit."
"So it's not something you'll have out on like a porch in the middle of summer with like the sun beam beaming in like into the area where you're watching.But again, if your friend has a large white ish wall, which a lot of people do, and you place this and you watch something in the evening hours, this could give you most of like, this will get you like 90% of the way there to a good TV viewing experience."
"And it's like, this is so accessible and portable.It has auto adjust keystone, which is good.It covers 92% of the Rec.709 color space, which is fine.It is a bit dear for what you're getting."
"I think the 700 ish dollars here in Denmark, it'll be around 5,000 kroner.But still, you have to look at this as if you are replacing.This is your main viewing experience, condensed into a little box that you can carry with you everywhere."
"And if you, for instance, wanted, let's say that you were thinking of your small studio space, small, small apartment, small room in a dorm.If you were thinking of a small LG C5 OLED television, that would be really important to you."
"That would be 10,000 kroner.So this is much closer in line with a budget price for an OLED TV.Still, when you're going for this casual of a viewership, as I think this appeals to, I think the price is a bit dear."
"I'm not sure whether or not this would be able to come down in price, considering what you're actually getting, but it would have been good for BenQ had it been a little bit less expensive.But when that's said and done, I think it's easy to recommend if you find this package really endearing, and this will unlock more accessible ways of watching TV with yourself and your friends."
"So it's a genuinely good idea, I think, but maybe pricing in particular needs some refinement.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."