GRTV News - 007 First Light to launch on PC and consoles next year

IO Interactive's action-adventure made a massive splash at last night's State of Play.
Capcom decided to bring back Pragmata. It's not dead, it's just been dormant for a very long time but it's back and it's coming out next year.We're told that there's going to be a Ghost of Yotai gameplay deep dive in July.A Marvel fighting game was announced, made by Arc System Works, coming next year.But the one that really caught my attention was about IO Interactive.
Because I was expecting to be talking about 007 First Light again later this week, early Saturday morning for us in Europe.Because IO Interactive was hosting a showcase then.The game's going to be there. But it also served as one of the three core final conclusive efforts of the DataPlay last night.Lots of new information about this game has been shared.
"IO Interactive presents 007 First Light, set to launch in 2026.The James Bond prequel game will explore how a daring agent joined the famed 00 program.So we were expecting to see 007 First Light in full later this week during IO Interactive's dedicated showcase.But the game has jumped the gun a tad and now appeared as one of the closers in today's DataPlay broadcast."
"As we were told earlier this week, 007 First Light is a prequel game that explores how a completely original and much younger James Bond proved himself in the field and earned an invitation to the highly selective 00 program.Now we have a bit more to add to this plotline, including that the game will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who was recruited into MI6.His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once revered and newly resurrected Elite 00 section."
"So beyond this, we can expect to be transported into the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films where players will be taken on adventures and missions all around the globe.To come face to face with allies and foes, or in some cases both, while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile or charming wit.So regarded as a third person action adventure game, so not nearly in the same vein as the Hitman series, we're told that this game blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics with the world of Bond and MI6."
"Leaving players to be able to utilise various Bond gadgets, meet famed characters like MQ and Moneypenny, and otherwise bask in a true and authentic Bond narrative.So while IO will no doubt have plenty of additional information to share about 007 First Light on Saturday morning at 2am BST, 3am CEST during its showcase, we can for the time being take solace in the fact that the game will be launching next year on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch too."
Check out the latest trailer below as well as a plate of new images.
"Or IO's Bond. It's not the new James Bond, because the new James Bond is going to be whoever they cast for the next films, but yeah, you get the point.So yeah, 007 First Light is, was one of the sort of core things from last night's show.I think, judging by what the way that IO has described this game from the bits we've seen from the trailer, I think this is going to be somewhat similar to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in how that it's structured."
"I think you're looking at sort of a more linear game with some sort of opportunities for players to tackle the situations at hand in the way they want.I don't think this is going to be similar to Hitman in that you get plonked in a sandbox level and just get told to complete the mission in the way that you can best figure out.To me, this looks like there's, in the way that Hitman doesn't have as core and as significant of a story that's built around, I think this is going to sort of really hone in on that."
"So I think that's what we're going to be looking at there. That being said, IO are very good at doing these sandbox things, and I'd be very surprised if they don't incorporate it into some extent.Again, being able to give you the opportunity to be dropped in a level and tackle the objective at hand, but under the pretense that you're kind of going in one direction instead of being dropped in.Kill this person, get out, that sort of stuff. But again, we'll know more about this soon."
