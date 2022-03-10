GRTV News - The Witcher 4 looks gorgeous in new tech demo

We've got a fresh look at the potential of CD Projekt Red's latest RPG.
"Today, we're not talking anything from this morning as well, we've had a few interesting little tidbits of news drop this morning like the fact that Ubisoft won't have a showcase at this year's Summer Game Fest, the fact that Killian Murphy's going to be in the 28 years later sequel, all of these things have popped up but there seems to be nothing until probably we get the state of play later this evening that's going to compare to The Witcher 4's sort of tech demo slash, I guess initially we were calling it gameplay reveal type of thing and it's not apparently a full gameplay set from The Witcher 4 but it's more of a gameplay tech demo of what The Witcher 4 theoretically could look like on Unreal Engine 5 but it's safe to say that no matter what this is, it looks absolutely incredible, it was running at native 60fps on a PS5, a base PS5, again showing just how powerful that console can be after we got the GTA 6 trailer which was apparently also filmed on a base PS5 which seems to really be pushing for the first time graphical expectations since we got this new line of consoles really beyond what we could have expected before but yeah, The Witcher 4, it kicked off the state of Unreal presentation with a cinematic trailer which showed Ciri or some people being hunted by a manticore before Ciri then goes on to hunt those that were hunted by the manticore and then we get some, we get a look at Kelpie, we get the confirmation that Kevir is going to be the setting of the game, Kelpie is the new horse, the new roach if you will for Ciri in this game and sort of it's a nice little nod to the books as well considering her horse was called Kelpie back then. It might be a case that whichever horse she gets she calls Kelpie or this could be the original books Kelpie, we'll see, we won't know. There were a few differing little bits of information as well about how the game's going to play, we don't really see obviously any HUD or anything like that, again confirming this isn't gameplay, this is just some sort of look at what the game theoretically could end up looking like but someone has pointed out that at E3 when The Witcher 3 was first shown off it was very clearly quite different from the final game that we got to see so it's likely that things are definitely going to change, The Witcher 4 isn't even meant to be out I think until people are sort of maybe rumouring 2027 as an ideal date for that but it could be even later. Still it's nice to see that things are moving forward with it, we're 5 years out from Cyberpunk 2077 now and despite that getting a huge expansion in 2023 we're still waiting for CD Projekt Red's next title which is going to be The Witcher 4 and it's going to be one of the most anticipated RPGs of all time. I'll just skip ahead a bit past all the tech stuff so that we can see a tiny bit of the settlement here as you can see on the trailer and how quickly it becomes clear how much detail there is in even smaller little villages that we see here in this game like animals running around, children playing, people getting thrown out of inns, a circus goes on in the background. If all of this that was just used for the tech demo manages even in sort of 70-80% to make it into the final game it looks like we're in for something really special. Have you seen the full tech demo from The Witcher 4? What did you think of it? Do you think it's going to be representative of the final game or not? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"