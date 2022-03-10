GRTV News - PlayStation to host a State of Play broadcast this evening

Expect a show that is more than 40 minutes in duration.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we are going to be talking about one of the events that sort of, I would say, blindsided many people.There was a few rumours going into, well as of late really, that Playstation and Sony would be hosting a State of Play broadcast sometime around the sort of not E3, Summer Game Fest period."
"It turns out they're actually going to be kicking things off. So yesterday they announced that there's going to be a State of Play happening today, on June 4th.It's going to be in the evening for us in Europe, so 10pm BST, 11pm CEST, and it's seemingly going to be quite a big one as well, unlike what some of the rumours were saying ahead of time.So with that being the case, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Playstation confirms the State of Play is happening tomorrow. No need to wait for Summer Game Fest and Xbox Game Showcase as we're getting more than 40 minutes of trailers and announcements on Wednesday.So E3 is dead, but that doesn't mean developers, publishers and console makers have stopped making the summer months exciting with big events and announcements.We already knew Summer Game Fest will air on Friday and that Microsoft will have its Xbox Game Showcase on Sunday."
"And now we finally have confirmation that Playstation will follow tradition as well.Sony confirms that 2025's big Summer State of Play will start at 10pm BST, 11pm CEST on the 4th of June. That's tomorrow, or today.And we're told to expect more than 40 minutes of trailers and announcements from across the globe.That's a lot of time to fill, so let's mention some of the games that might show up."
"Death Stranding 2 on the beach, which I would think is probably going to be quite a small showing if it does appear, because they've got the big sort of premier launch event thing happening in Los Angeles.I think after Summer Game Fest, so yeah. Ghost of Yotai, I would expect this game to fill up a large portion of this show, because we haven't really seen much of significance about it.And Sony have always been quite quiet about it, despite the fact that it's kind of like their big title coming out later this year."
"God of War's return to Greek mythology, and that's in regards to a rumoured 2D Metroidvania type deal that's on its way, which might be somewhat similar to Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, which is quite interesting.Hell is Us, which, you know, if you want to read more about that, Alex recently had a chance to check out the game, so you'll be able to find a preview of that on your local GameRants region.Stellar Blade has come to PC, so you'd probably expect one more trailer."
"Monster Hunter Wilds, there might be a trailer or something in regards to that.Hollow Knight Silksong, maybe? Maybe? Hollow Knight has traditionally been associated, well actually I say that, it's been associated with all the big sort of console makers, so maybe it will show up, who knows.Hades 2, be interesting if that game finally this year comes, or gets it's sort of 1.0 release date, we'll have to stay tuned and see."
"Resident Evil 9 has been widely teased and rumoured, the current running trend is that it's going to be announced at Summer Game Fest, but now that the Sony Playstation's State of Play has been announced, maybe it'll be tonight, who knows.And so much more, but yeah, what do you hope to see in the State of Play tomorrow?Now I will say the one interesting thing about the Summer events is because they happen in the middle of the year, they tend to typically look to the future."
"The events that happen in Spring are more focused on 2025, the events that happen in Spring are more focused on the calendar year and ahead of it.The events that happen in Autumn tend to focus on the Autumn period and also the Spring period that's coming up, but the ones in the Summer do tend to focus on the future.Which is why when we get to the Xbox Games Showcase, we're expecting to see what will be coming down the line, but also what's coming in the future for Xbox."
"And it's the same as Summer Game Fest, there will be plenty of stuff that's coming near, but there'll be plenty of things that'll be coming far down the line.And I would assume that with this show being as long as it is, we're about to see what sort of Sony has in store, not just for later this year, but also much further down the line.Potentially this is going to dispel some of the curiosity surrounding 2026 and maybe even beyond for Sony, so stay tuned for that."
"But again, we'll be covering it live, there'll be all the news, the trailers, all the announcements and whatnot on your local Game Rector region, so stay tuned for that.And otherwise, that's all the time that I have, so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next GRTV News tomorrow."