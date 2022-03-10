English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World - Split Screen Grand Prix Gameplay 4K with Switch 2 Camera

Our David Caballero proudly represents Gamereactor (in the upper-right corner) in this local, 4-player Grand Prix through the Lightning Cup with horizontal Joy-Con 2 NES-style, where he tries to throw some 'crab' at the (of course worse, they just got lucky) rivals from Eurogamer, 3DJuegos, and Vandal. Check it out in full 2160p with their faces being live-captured by the official webcam and be amazed at the high-speed Bowser Castle section. Disclaimer: This was recorded before the day-1 patch.

4K

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Official Trailer

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Official Trailer
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Official Teaser Trailer

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Official Teaser Trailer
M3GAN 2.0 - Final Trailer

M3GAN 2.0 - Final Trailer
Nobody Wants This: Season 2 - Date Reveal

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 - Date Reveal
Gen V: Season 2 - Teaser Trailer

Gen V: Season 2 - Teaser Trailer
Black Phone 2 - Official Trailer

Black Phone 2 - Official Trailer
Squid Game: Season 3 - Official Trailer

Squid Game: Season 3 - Official Trailer
Stranger Things 5 - Date Announcement

Stranger Things 5 - Date Announcement
Wednesday: Season 2 - First 6 Minutes

Wednesday: Season 2 - First 6 Minutes
Happy Gilmore 2 - Official Trailer

Happy Gilmore 2 - Official Trailer
Frankenstein - Official Teaser

Frankenstein - Official Teaser
More

Trailers

The Witcher 4 - Cinematic Trailer

The Witcher 4 - Cinematic Trailer
The Witcher 4 - Gameplay Tech Demo

The Witcher 4 - Gameplay Tech Demo
Dead Take - Teaser Trailer

Dead Take - Teaser Trailer
Pirates VR: Jolly Roger - Announcement Trailer (PSVR 2)

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger - Announcement Trailer (PSVR 2)
Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift - Teaser Trailer

Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift - Teaser Trailer
Tenebris Somnia - Trailer 2

Tenebris Somnia - Trailer 2
Summer Game Fest 2025 - Geoff's Hype Trailer

Summer Game Fest 2025 - Geoff's Hype Trailer
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Combat Trailer

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Combat Trailer
Sand - Console Announcement Trailer

Sand - Console Announcement Trailer
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Date Announcement

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Date Announcement
Atomfall - Wicked Isle Gameplay Overview Trailer

Atomfall - Wicked Isle Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sega Football Club Champions - Official Announcement Trailer

Sega Football Club Champions - Official Announcement Trailer
More

Events

More