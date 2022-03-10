Mario Kart World - Split Screen Grand Prix Gameplay 4K with Switch 2 Camera

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Our David Caballero proudly represents Gamereactor (in the upper-right corner) in this local, 4-player Grand Prix through the Lightning Cup with horizontal Joy-Con 2 NES-style, where he tries to throw some 'crab' at the (of course worse, they just got lucky) rivals from Eurogamer, 3DJuegos, and Vandal. Check it out in full 2160p with their faces being live-captured by the official webcam and be amazed at the high-speed Bowser Castle section. Disclaimer: This was recorded before the day-1 patch.