Mario Kart World - Exclusive Free Roam 4K Gameplay

Is this Tears of the Mushroom Kingdom? One could say so telling by the interactive verticality and what happens to our Koopa at the 4:05 mark. Elsewhere, we show you a bunch of ? Switch missions, Cow selfies, Vacation Birdo, a giant Yoshi, and more in all its 2160p glory. Disclaimer: This was captured before the Day-1 patch. The little hiccups you notice were caused by the provided capture system's limitations, and thus not present in the actual direct-feed Switch 2 gameplay.