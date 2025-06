Mario Kart World - Exclusive Knockout Tour Golden Rally Gameplay - We end up Third!

Mario Kart World is as absolutely unfair, frustrating, and addictive as you might have expected, and even more in the new battle royale-like survival mode, where the last four are eliminated at every checkpoint. As you can see we totally deserved to win here, didn't we?! Disclaimer: We captured this gameplay before the Day 1 patch.