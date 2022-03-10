GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 out of stock posters spotted by retailers ahead of launch

You'd best hope these posters aren't in use when you go to buy a Nintendo Switch 2.
Without further ado though today, we're talking some Nintendo Switch 2 stuff.
"Now, I know that I've always said that we're nearly done with talking about the Nintendo Switch 2 every time I bring this up on GRTV News, but we are nearly done with talking about it, apart from the fact that we're going to be talking about it when it's out and probably some sales figures for the next few months, but in any case, we are done talking about that sort of speculation, apart from this one piece I guess, which is more about retailers sending out out of stock posters ahead of the console's launch, so the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a couple of days away from launching now, and yet it seems that pre-orders, despite going well, might not be enough to mean that everyone who wants to get a Switch 2 will get a Switch 2. There's going to be a lot of people looking for this event, unfortunately we can imagine the scalpers are going to be trying their best to get their hands on as many Switch 2s to sort of stagnate the market and make people want to buy from them for increased prices. We saw it with the PlayStation 5, we saw it to some extent with the Xbox Series X and S, although they were less popular consoles as the sales figures show, and we're probably going to see it with the Switch 2 as it is the most highly anticipated console since the Nintendo Switch's launch in 2017, you could argue. So, it's understandable that Nintendo would want to send these out of stock posters which were spotted by the gamer and come from a poster from Reddit, which basically it's just a big red poster that says out of stock with the Nintendo Switch 2 next to it, informing people in a smart move that yeah, if you go to this store the Nintendo Switch 2 is not going to be there so there's no point in harassing the staff, there's no point in queuing up, there's no point in trying to ask if they've got one in the back secretly, they are out of stock."
"Whether we'll see these in action across the world is entirely unknown, but it seems that Nintendo is at very least preparing for this scenario, which just shows how popular the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be. I think it's believed that if they want to meet their expectations the Nintendo Switch 2 will need to have around 20 million copies in stock in order to meet the expectations from fans and from people who want to buy this console within just the first launch month, which is insane. Possibly the biggest console launch ever definitely looks to be Nintendo's biggest console launch ever, despite there being some genuine criticisms of the console as well. Things like game key cards, things like the sort of focus on performance over titles, the lack of titles apart from Mario Kart really being the front runner at launches. A lot of things are being thrown at the Nintendo Switch 2's way and yet despite that the hype of the console just seems to be undeniable at this point. Will you be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch? Have you already pre-ordered yours or are you hoping to get one at a store near you? Will you be dreading this out of stock poster coming your way? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye!"