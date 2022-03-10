GRTV News - IO Interactive reveals name of its James Bond game

It's going by the name of 007 First Light and we'll see more of it later this week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GeoTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about IO Interactive because at the end of yesterday, the Danish developer, or the Danish company I guess, decided to announce a little bit of information in regards to its upcoming James Bond game."
"Now this is something we've known has been in development for a long while, but they've been quite, I'd say, cautious about it, as you'd expect for the way the James Bond brand to typically be handled.But they've now revealed the name of the game, they've revealed that we're going to be getting a full sort of reveal of it later this week, and we'll put it this way, there's a lot of stuff to get through, so let's dive on in."
"007 First Light will be the title of IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game.More information about the game is set to be revealed later this week.So yes, IO Interactive, best known for the Hitman series, has for some time now been working on a brand new James Bond game, and today they revealed its title, 007 First Light."
"On a teaser site, the following can be read.007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive.This means the story will focus on the agent's early days before he earned his 00 status and licence to kill.According to reports, IO will share more information about the game later this week."
"What are you hoping to see from this new James Bond game?What we'll do while we're here, we'll just go straight to the website, which is 007 First Light.And again, they haven't really said much about it just yet, but there's this IO showcase that's happening in a few days, so we're expecting a lot more then."
"But anyway, it says 007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive, featuring a wholly original Bond origin story.Players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite secret agent to earn their 00 status.And all this stuff has just been made alongside the Bond folk, etc, etc, etc."
"And that's all we have at the moment, so yeah.Although we do know, well, that's about it actually.So, a few interesting things here.Well, actually, this is stuff that we've kind of already known."
"Because they haven't really ever said much about the game, I think a lot of it has been sort of forgot to time.But yeah, it's not going to be featuring any existing Bond.It's going to be featuring a completely new Bond.It's going to be telling their completely new Bond story."
"And how they became 00 agents.Now, it's difficult to know the setting, because Bonds have, you know, they've transcended generations at this point.So this could be, we could be doing a game here that is set in the 60s or something, and it really taps into that sort of weird, quirky, original Bond gadget sort of era, when, you know, pens would be bombs and stuff like that."
"Or, alternatively, it could be a more modern thing, more in line with how Hitman plays.And, yeah, it's a little bit more sort of espionage based.It's difficult to tell exactly the direction IO Interactive is going with this game just yet.But we will know soon, because, again, we're expecting to hear more about it later this week."
"And, you know, it's the Summer Game Fest week that's kicking off in a few days' time.So there's going to be a lot of reveals and information.And this game is, well, going to be part of it.And it's a busy week for IO as well, because Mind's Eye is almost here, you know, next week."
"That game comes out. They don't develop it, but they do publish it.So, yeah, if you're excited for the Bond game, we now know its name.We now know we're going to hear more about it.And, yeah, otherwise, I guess stay tuned for more."
"But that's all the time I have on today's episode of GOTV News.But I will be back now tomorrow for the next one.So thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on that one.Take care, everyone."