GRTV News - Gen V: Season 2 premiere date revealed in first teaser trailer

The next season of Gen V lands this September.
Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment
Without further ado today, we're catching up a little bit on some of the trailers that were dropped over the weekend.
"Without further ado today, we're catching up a little bit on some of the trailers that were dropped over the weekend.There was a massive Netflix showcase with Ta-Dum, showing off Season 5 of Stranger Things, showing off the next season of Wednesday, showing off a bunch of other interesting stuff as well."
"So all of your Netflix calendar is basically sorted for the rest of the year.But we also got a release date for Gen V, the second series of the spin-off from the boys, which is going to be coming out this September, the 17th of September to be specific.I'm going to let the trailer play in the background because I thought it was quite a nice trailer."
"It shows the new Dean, called Cipher, who is going to be taking over the school following the departure of the original Dean in Season 1.We can see that our main cast is mostly back at school, obviously apart from the tragic loss of Chance Podomo, who has not been recast but still has a presence in the show as shown in this trailer through his father still being around and asking him what happened to his son."
"There seems to be a bit of a mystery around that as well.So they've definitely not just ignored him or tried to write him out of the show.It seems very much like they're trying to do their best with a very horrible set of situations."
"But, as we can see here, those who sided with Vought are going to be taking more leadership positions in Gen V Season 2 and the people who tried to rebel are still going to be trying to rebel against Vought.It seems like this might lead into some sort of superhero Civil War almost, in a way, in The Boys Season 5."
"We do know that Gen V is going to lead into The Boys Season 5 just as Gen V Season 1 led into The Boys Season 4 with the whole discovery of the super-killing virus that Butchette decides to focus on throughout the entirety of The Boys Season 4.We'll have to see though how much this influences it because while some people like the fact that these shows play off each other quite well, The Boys is going to finish with its fifth season, whereas Gen V is likely going to keep continuing on past that, which means that we're not really sure how they're going to keep batting against each other when one of them is going to be finished within a year's time."
"And it might be, to some fans' chagrin, if they go, well I have to watch another show to figure out what happens in the show that I've been watching, that doesn't necessarily seem fair.But, a lot of people do like Gen V, it does seem to be more of The Boys, and considering how popular The Boys is, people are going to like that anyway."
"It comes out, as I said, on the 17th of September, and I guess apart from just watching the rest of this trailer, the only thing that's left to do is tell me whether you'll be watching Gen V, whether you'll be watching anything from the trailers that drop in over the weekend, what you think about Gen V Season 2, do you think it's handling things well, do you think it could have stopped after one season, let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV News, goodbye!"