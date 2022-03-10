AD
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
World news
Sports
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Halo Unreal
GRTV News - A big Halo Studios announcement is rumoured for later this year
It's unclear what part of the future of Halo this refers to.
Published 2025-06-02 07:56
Copied!
Copied!
GRTV News
GRTV News - Gen V: Season 2 premiere date revealed in first teaser trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 13:46
GRTV News - A big Halo Studios announcement is rumoured for later this year
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 07:56
GRTV News - Morale at Star Wars Jedi and Titanfall developer "at an all-time low"
on the 30th of May 2025 at 13:00
GRTV News - Microsoft presses pause on handheld Xbox
on the 30th of May 2025 at 07:47
GRTV News - Cyberpunk 2077's sequel is now in pre-production
on the 29th of May 2025 at 12:42
GRTV News - MachineGames seems to have cancelled an unannounced game
on the 29th of May 2025 at 07:51
GRTV News - Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets October release date
on the 28th of May 2025 at 14:21
GRTV News - HBO announces the casting for the core trio of its Harry Potter series
on the 28th of May 2025 at 08:30
GRTV News - Nacon reclaims rights to the WRC franchise
on the 27th of May 2025 at 08:20
GRTV News - A State of Play is rumoured to be happening next month
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 15:49
GRTV News - Elden Ring movie confirmed, is being directed by Alex Garland
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 12:31
GRTV News - Disney is already planning sequels to the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake
on the 22nd of May 2025 at 12:55
More
Videos
A cute story about women's sexuality, crabs, and zombies - Arthur de Pins Comicon Napoli Interview
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 13:50
GRTV News - Gen V: Season 2 premiere date revealed in first teaser trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 13:46
GRTV News - A big Halo Studios announcement is rumoured for later this year
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 07:56
Making a Dream a Reality - Beyond Good & Evil 2 Interview at Nordic Game 2025
on the 30th of May 2025 at 17:55
Elden Ring: Nightreign - Livestream Replay
on the 30th of May 2025 at 17:52
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Quick Look) - Beyond Slim
on the 30th of May 2025 at 17:46
GRTV News - Morale at Star Wars Jedi and Titanfall developer "at an all-time low"
on the 30th of May 2025 at 13:00
Legendary Viking Heritage - World of Warships Interview at Nordic Game 2025
on the 30th of May 2025 at 11:45
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
GRTV News - Microsoft presses pause on handheld Xbox
on the 30th of May 2025 at 07:47
More
Movie Trailers
M3GAN 2.0 - Final Trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 17:34
Nobody Wants This: Season 2 - Date Reveal
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 12:55
Gen V: Season 2 - Teaser Trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 12:38
Black Phone 2 - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 06:38
Squid Game: Season 3 - Official Trailer
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:59
Stranger Things 5 - Date Announcement
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:47
Wednesday: Season 2 - First 6 Minutes
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:40
Happy Gilmore 2 - Official Trailer
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:29
Frankenstein - Official Teaser
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:26
One Piece: Season 2 - Chopper First Look
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:18
Jurassic World Rebirth - Bringing Dinosaurs to Life
on the 31st of May 2025 at 19:08
The Home - Official Trailer
on the 30th of May 2025 at 08:15
More
Trailers
Sand - Console Announcement Trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 12:40
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Date Announcement
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 07:08
Atomfall - Wicked Isle Gameplay Overview Trailer
on the 2nd of June 2025 at 07:00
Sega Football Club Champions - Official Announcement Trailer
on the 1st of June 2025 at 13:11
Mafia: The Old Country - Breaking Omerta: 'Where It All Began'
on the 31st of May 2025 at 08:53
I Am Your Beast - Official PC Launch Trailer
on the 30th of May 2025 at 05:55
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Trailer
on the 30th of May 2025 at 05:38
The Drifter - Release Date Announcement Trailer
on the 29th of May 2025 at 15:00
Atomfall - Wicked Isle DLC Trailer
on the 29th of May 2025 at 14:14
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City - Announcement Trailer
on the 29th of May 2025 at 12:19
Elden Ring: Nightreign - Bring Me to Life Trailer
on the 29th of May 2025 at 09:30
Elden Ring: Nightreign - Revenant Character Trailer
on the 29th of May 2025 at 09:25
More
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
More