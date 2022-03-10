Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Quick Look) - Beyond Slim

The latest smartphone from Samsung is designed to be sleek and slim, and the perfect AI-enhanced companion for your journey through life, wherever that may take you.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It seems that there is a lot of consensus amongst both power users and more casual users in general, that we want thicker phones to allow for better battery life."
"But what the producers, what the manufacturers are hearing is, let's make phones thinner again.Which they already tried some years back, but then ultimately just canned, because people again wanted better battery life and didn't care much about slicing millimeters of thickness off for a slimmer profile."
"Well here we are back again, the wheel keeps on turning and you end up in the same place.This is the Galaxy S25 Edge and it is, well generally, just a thin flagship from Samsung.They worked a lot on this.I would presume to make sure that they could get the thinnest profile possible without sacrificing too much battery life."
"Which means that this is basically an expensive alternative for an ultra phone, but if you value thinness and lightness above all else.So that means that this will cost you around 1370 euros, there or thereabouts.And as you can see on the back here, you do sacrifice quite a few lenses compared to the ultra model for instance."
"But what you do get is a very, very thin profile.This is the thinnest Galaxy S model ever made and it weighs only 163 grams.And that is actually what strikes you more when you pick it up.It's not the thinness of the overall chassis, it is the lightness."
"Because this phone is not small.It is a 6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display.It runs at 120 hertz with quad HD plus resolution.So it's really not giving up anything, not any ground here."
"It has really, really thin bezels as you can see.So I think it has a lot going for it in the design department.I think it looks very good.Do I value personally the thinness of the device and the lightness?Probably not."
"Some people might because you're going to notice this in your hand during long elongated use and you're also going to notice this in your pocket that it's just so much lighter and so much thinner than your regular phone.So that is really strong as well."
"But what are you giving up?As I said, there are only two camera lenses here.It is, the main one is the 200 megapixel camera from the ultra model and that is paired with a 12 megapixel ultra wide."
"That 200 megapixel main camera only has 2X optical zoom though, which is a far freaking cry from the 10X optical that just older ultra models would give you, which are on sale for less than this one right now.So that is a bit, hmm."
"You still get the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside here, which is very, very nice.And it's good specs all around, 12 gigs of RAM, up to 512 gigs of storage.Apparently in our early tests, it doesn't really heat up in any sort of significant way."
"It doesn't, like there is really not a whole lot of downside beyond just paying a lot more for less features because you want thinness and lightness.It has a titanium frame.It has Gorilla Glass ceramic too."
"So it should be able to withstand just wear and tear, dropping it, all of those things that happens over the course of a device's lifetime.So we will be fully reviewing this, including the new Galaxy AI suite, its performance benchmarks, and just how the battery is when you're considering that this is thinner and lighter than your basic standard flagship smartphone."
"So was this a good call by Samsung to finally make this?We're going to have to see.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."