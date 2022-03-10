English
GRTV News - Morale at Star Wars Jedi and Titanfall developer "at an all-time low"

Things aren't looking good for Respawn right now.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Today, without further ado, we're talking on a bit of a sadder story, it seems that morale at the Star Wars Jedi and Titanfall developer Respawn is at an all-time low as things just aren't looking great for the studio, so if you're not familiar, Respawn was initially a development studio started in the early 2010s from Call of Duty veterans and veterans of other shooters that made the Titanfall games, they've since gone on to make the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi Survivor games, they've also made Apex Legends, it's quite a big studio under the EA banner but things haven't been great for EA lately, especially with just this week we've seen Cliffhanger Studios close down, the Black Panther game be cancelled and before that 100 people at Respawn were let go with an unannounced sort of Titanfall spin-off project, it's believed to have been cancelled as well. Now, there are still games in the works at Respawn, obviously they're still working on Apex Legends, they're still working on the third game in the Star Wars Jedi series they're also working, excuse me, on Star Wars Rogue Faction I believe, Rogue Squadron I think it's called, which is the sort of strategy game that comes mainly from Bit Reactor but it is developed in assistance with Respawn. But, according to a post on Blue Sky by senior encounter designer at Respawn, Patrick Wren, morale has been at an all-time low at the studio, he can say that much and so it's kind of understandable as to why things at EA, as I said, generally just aren't looking good at the minute, despite them still claiming that they've got three Marvel games I think in the works alongside Motive's Iron Man game, the Black Panther cancellation is something that's going to be seen as not really promising for future projects because EA has also said that it wants to focus on a few core franchises, that probably being the sports titles, Battlefield and perhaps something like Star Wars Jedi, but if you think about how big of an opportunity a Black Panther game could have been, then you really start to realise that EA is, things aren't looking great at the moment, so layoffs have been a trend in 2025 almost as much as they have been in 2024 and 2023, but the fact that we're still seeing this is obviously going to impact morale, especially with a lot of these projects being cancelled at Respawn and in other EA-owned studios, basically it's not looking good for EA right now. Things can get better though and I hope they do get better personally because it's always nice when people who get to create cool things get to do so without feeling like there's going to be an axe over their head at any moment firing them from their job. But yeah, what do you think about Respawn's future, what do you think about EA, do you hope that we'll get more Titanfall, do you hope we'll get more Apex Legends, more Star Wars Jedi, let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRT videos, goodbye."

