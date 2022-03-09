GRTV News - Microsoft presses pause on handheld Xbox

To instead focus more resources on optimising Windows 11 for gaming.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox because a new report has done the rounds now that suggests that Xbox or rather Microsoft are going to be sort of taking a backseat and pressing pause on their long rumoured handheld Xbox system and the reason for that is because they're instead turning and focusing their efforts on optimising Windows 11 to make it more gaming friendly and the reason for that is because there's a lot of sort of handheld gaming PCs as they like to call them that use Windows systems and I think if Microsoft can make Windows 11 more friendly for them and also make it more friendly for themselves and any sort of licensed third party Xbox handhelds that are on the way then it just benefits them in the long run so you can understand why they're doing it but anyway let's dive on in and see what exactly is happening. So report Microsoft has paused its work on an Xbox handheld instead they will rely on third party hardware and make sure to optimise Windows 11 for gaming. So it has been long considered an open secret that Microsoft is working on a portable Xbox, something that has been both rumoured and clearly hinted at by Xbox executives. So recently however there were reports that a portable made by Asus Xbox will be released as early as this year and now this has supposedly made Microsoft reconsider their plans. The reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden writes that they will now instead invest resources in optimising the gaming aspects of Windows 11 thus ensuring that partner devices such as the aforementioned portable Asus hardware will work as well as possible. That doesn't mean they're giving up on their own console though even though work on the device has now paused and the report states that Microsoft is still deeply investing in developing its own Xbox gaming handheld technology in the future. So presumably Microsoft has been stressed by the reports that switching to SteamOS makes Windows based portable devices work even better so therefore they have now chosen to act by optimising Windows 11 first and foremost and there will be no layoffs as a result. So Windows Central also emphasises that the Xbox Series X successor is totally safe for development continuing at full pace. So what do you think about this? Is it the right priority to optimise Windows 11 for gaming first and let third party developers launch portable Xbox devices or should they look to bring out their own portable hardware? And this is a little image that's been put together by some AI software. I'm not too sure about that. I don't think I'd buy one if it looked like that. I mean again I know it's AI but it's the way the screen's shaped and all that is very unusual. But yeah I think this is actually, I think this has further depth to it than what Xbox is particularly laying, well what Xbox is particularly getting at here because I think we're sort of on a path with Xbox in particular that suggests that Windows is the future and a further connection with PC is the future because that, you know let's say obviously the talk of the town here is about their handhelds but what if the Xbox Series X successor instead of running on Xbox OS runs on Windows? Sounds kind of crazy but if that's possible and again the thing that would often limit people using Windows on a console would be A, the fact that to run Windows you pretty much need an internet connection because like PCs don't really work without internet. Consoles kind of do but not so much these days. It's a very different market than it was like five, ten years ago. And two, it's obviously Windows often runs with a mouse and keyboard. Now if you can make it run with a controller and run with a controller really well it opens a whole new world of possibilities because Windows opens the door to Steam and it opens the door to the Epic Games Store and all these other third party platforms, GOG, that means that you could then potentially open the, instead of relying on Xbox and Windows and Microsoft Store to get games on Xbox consoles all of a sudden you can tap into all these different third party storefronts and basically the Xbox library becomes almost infinite then. That wouldn't surprise me to see that happen."
"Again, the other thing as well of running on Windows is that it opens a whole new world of peripherals as well because Windows is, being a PC operating software, it's designed to run a lot of different things as well. So for anyone, for example, like sim racing, if the next Xbox could run on Windows then all of a sudden you're less limited with the sim racing gear that you can use because you can probably run the ones that are built for PCs. So it's very interesting this. I think that there's more to what Xbox is saying here or what Jess Corden is saying in relation to Xbox actually about the idea to step back."
"I think it's a good idea for them to step back, get Windows 11 right, but again if they can make it work on a handheld device, like a little handheld device that you keep in your hands then what's to say they can't make it, well they can't translate that to a home console as well. A home console that we're expecting is to be like two, maybe three years away at this point as well. So I think there's a lot more to go here, I think we'll hear more about what Xbox is doing so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah, this is the time that I hand today's episode of GRTV News. But yeah, I'll be back on Monday now so stay tuned for that because next week is going to be an absolute behemoth. But yeah, thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."