GRTV News - MachineGames seems to have cancelled an unannounced game

The specifics are unclear, but many seem to think it's related to either Wolfenstein or Quake.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Machine Games, the Swedish developer who most recently delivered Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but in the recent memory has been the one to give us Wolfenstein games, Quake games, those kinds of things.Now we know that Machine Games has plenty of things in the pipeline at the moment, they're doing quite well considering the recent successes of a lot of the projects they've delivered, but it seems like one of the projects that they were working on has seemingly been cancelled and it's been axed and it's a project that we've never been made privy to."
"It was an unannounced game that we may never have known existed if it wasn't for a developer putting it up on their LinkedIn page to say that they were once part of a project that no longer is in development at Machine Games.So we don't know what this project is, but considering the success of Indiana Jones, it might be fair to assume that another Indiana Jones game has been almost fast-tracked and that that has come at the cost of something to do with Machine Games' more traditional library of games. But anyway, let's dive in and have a look.So yes, the Indiana Jones developer Machine Games has axed an unannounced title. An ex-artist has revealed that they were working on a game between 2022 and 2024 that will never see the light of day."
"Right, so, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a huge success for Swedish developer Machine Games, otherwise best known for its Wolfenstein games. There are many indications that they will develop another Indiana Jones invention next, but there have also been many rumours about both a new Wolfenstein and a new Quake.And perhaps the reports were true that one of the latter two was in development, but if so, there is unfortunately a risk that they have been cancelled. It's been noticed by Blue Sky user Timur222 that a developer who worked at Machine Games for seven years and left the studio in 2024 was the lead artist on a game that was cancelled without ever being announced, but was in production between 2022 and 2024."
"A reasonable guess is that Machine Games and Bethesda want to focus more resources on the next Indiana Jones adventure. Whether it's Wolfenstein or Quake that was affected by this, we don't know, but they are the most rumoured games from Machine Games in recent years.Now, my two cents on this whole situation is that this was probably a Quake. Now, I know there's a lot of people that want a new Quake game, but I think Quake kind of exists in this niche where it hasn't managed to sort of transcend time in the same way that Wolfenstein and Doom and all these other sort of really beloved sort of action shooters have managed to do in the past."
"Yeah, I think this has probably been a Quake game that was in production and they've gone, well, Indiana Jones is really, really popular and did really, really, really well. So, you know, maybe it's better for them to focus their resources and efforts on another Indiana Jones and not a Quake.And the reason why I say that and not, well, the reason why I bring that up and assume that it's to do with Quake and not Wolfenstein is because recently a job listing was doing the rounds, suggesting that somebody or suggesting that Machine Games was looking for an artist to basically work on robotic stuff and robotic characters and whatnot."
"Now, Quake is not at all to do with that stuff, but Wolfenstein is, right? You know, when you play a Wolfenstein game, you expect lots of sort of robotic contraptions and androids, all those kinds of weird things. So, to me, if they're hiring for somebody, and that was recent, that was earlier this year, if they're hiring somebody for that, then you have to assume that a Wolfenstein is somewhat in development somewhere.And that's it. Whatever this is in reference to, it was probably a Quake game. Again, there's no confirmation on this. This is just simply me putting all the pieces together and coming up with something that potentially makes a little bit of sense."
"But the key thing to note that we 100% can take from this is that Machine Games was working on an unannounced game between 2022 and 2024, and that it's no longer in production. That doesn't mean that they don't have anything in production at the moment. They probably have a couple of projects in the works right now that we haven't been privy to, especially considering, you know, Indiana Jones only just launched back in December, technically, but it also came to PS5 in April.But yeah, as we hear more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated. But yeah, let us know in the comments otherwise. You know, what would you prefer? Would you want a new Wolfenstein? Would you want a new Quake? Would you want another Indiana Jones? Tell us all about it below."
"And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the last GOT News of the Week. So thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on that one. Take care, everyone."