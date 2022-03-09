Roborock F25 Ace (Quick Look) - No Spot Left Behind

This vacuum is built to be smart, smooth, and offer stainless cleaning, making it even easier to keep your home tidy.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I have reviewed quite a few sort of double function wet and dry vacuum cleaners over the past couple of years."
"It seems to be a really popular market segment now and I can really understand why.Because it combines what used to be two items into one item.And some of the best ones are made by Roborock, hands down.And they feel like they have finally conquered sort of the last few problems with what makes this kind of design tick."
"This is called the F25 Ace and you can get it in a variety of different versions.So this is a combo version, meaning that beyond this, in the same stand, you get a little dedicated vacuum cleaner, which does not have the wet combo thing in there, meaning that you can do some quick vacuuming if that's what you need."
"And then you can do wet dry combo if that's what you need with this and they will charge in the same stand.That is cool, although it's kind of admitting that there is a general fault with this design because why would you want an extra dry vacuum where this also has an extra dry vacuum just combining with mopping your floor?Well, there is a problem with that in general that I have found and that is that with these kinds of vacuum cleaners, you have to think about when you mop, you are spraying water onto a roller and you're driving that roller with hot water in general or semi hot water that you filled inside a tank."
"And when that water is expunged through the roller, you are creating moisture.And when you are vacuuming dust and grime and, you know, small bits of food that your kids have dropped on the floor when they're eating, all of that gets sucked up into this tank."
"And when it's combined with the moisture of the water, that creates mold really quickly, meaning that in my experience, even though something like this is an incredibly efficient way of quickly cleaning something because you're doing two things at once, it also requires a lot of maintenance to keep it fresh."
"And I found that a lot of wet dry combo vacuum cleaners and mops just it became a hassle to clean all this stuff.This tube right here, where all of the food and all of the icky stuff that you are vacuuming gets sucked up into this tank, well, that gets really gross rather quickly, unless every time you use it, you sit down and you hand clean it for 10 minutes, which defeats a lot of the point."
"This filter here gets a lot of stuff trapped in.And if you leave it, let's say you just can't be bothered after a big vacuuming mopping session.This will mold as well, because if you don't remove it and there's plenty of moisture inside the system alongside like organic stuff, well, there you have it."
"Well, Roborock themselves say that this is fixed on an account of different kinds of ways.So first and foremost, this tank has a bunch of filters in it, which Roborock say are so good that they don't need a dedicated clean water tank."
"Obviously on Roborock's old designs, you would have filthy water here and clean water here.So two different systems.Same system."
"Will this bring more problems since there's more moisture within this system where all of the grime will have to be?That's too early to tell.Furthermore, with this, you will remove the entire spraying system."
"We haven't fitted the roller yet, but this leaves a lot of access where usually, even though you could remove this plastic screen here, there was a very limited access.There still is.I haven't figured this out."
"You can't remove this.This is the cylinder by which the roller turns around.But as you can see, it will still vacuum gross stuff here, meaning that it gets sucked up and it's stuck there."
"So I normally have to remove it with my finger or slide it alongside.We're talking old oatmeal and like meat and things that get really gross when it's left on the floor for a while or at the very least just a couple of hours in the sun.Not nice."
"But by removing this entire thing, there is at the very least a lot better access to clean this thing properly.It is just too early for me to say whether or not there is a lot of maintenance involved with these kinds of systems."
"Furthermore, though, there is a lot of good points.There is an auto dispenser right here for, well, cleaning solutions, which I haven't seen before, meaning that you can fit this and it will automatically create, well, soapy water, which will just make all of this, I think, both better in terms of the cleaning ability, but also the, I would say, how grimy it all becomes, because if soap is involved, it rarely will become as mucky as it usually would have been."
"It performs with 20,000 pascals of suction.That's a lot.Inside, it has a 4,000 milliamp hour battery, which is good for 60 minutes of use.In an initial test, it performs at like 70 decibels, which I think is very impressive if true, and this tank right here is 740 milliliters."
"I think that is awesome as well.That's only for water.There is a dedicated app which you can use to set up different settings, but there's also a panel right here."
"I still think that this combo is probably a good idea.We're going to have to see how it all performs in the real world, but once we're there, we'll give you a full review.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."