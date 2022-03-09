DJI Mavic 4 Pro (Quick Look) - Flagship Drone Performance

This drone is ideal for the most advanced and committed pilots and photographers, as it offers a slate of advanced features and tools to enable you to record footage in ways like never before.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, it's an exciting time because this is a brand new flagship drone from DJI, and beyond being that, it is the new drone with which we will film the majority of our EV hour excursion videos, which I still enjoy making and I hope that you enjoy watching, we get great viewership on them actually, so it's awesome to finally be able to swap out the aging DJI Air 3S, I believe, for a Mavic 4 Pro, and as you can see, it's a bigger beast, which requires a much bigger Fly More Combo bag, if you buy the Fly More Combo, which I always, always suggest that you do if you're buying any DJI drone, because they vary in price depending on what the actual price point of the drone is, you get a bunch of extras, which really makes the overall usability of it much easier, this bag, by the way, is so much better than the old one for the Mavic 3 Pro and the Mavic 3 Classic, it takes inspirations from the tighter Air bag and it is just easier to get in and out of, so in here, you get the same as you have for a couple of different generations, so this is an additional two batteries, which comes in a really nice, pretty light triple charging kit, meaning that it will take one USB Type-C cable and then it will quickly charge all batteries in here, which will be indicated with these small green indicator lights, that has always worked well for me, the brand new RC2 controller, we've had this for a year, two years, and they made some really central modifications, which is, for instance, this extended antenna, which just means that the overall signal strength should be better, particularly if you're flying longer flights further away from the home point, further away from you, so you get that and then you have the actual drone itself, now, I previously made some noise about the harness that these drones come in, but I do think they have gotten to a really good point here, it is a little worse than the Air 3S, because the Air 3S is essentially just a plastic cover, which you put on to protect the gimbal and the lenses, whereas this again is a harness, I'm not sure that I like that as much, because it just makes it more cumbersome, but instead of the harness having to, like, sort of double up and attach to one another on both sides of the drone, it is on this little vent here that you just pull, and then you can remove the entire thing, and I think that that is a better way, it also should be easier now to flip in the rotor blades to get where they need to be in order for this to catch on and protect them, so they don't flop about down inside the bag, which can be in some instances, I fear, a bit of a hassle, but again, it's very hard for me to tell currently, the problem with these kinds of drones is that it really takes a longer time to figure out whether or not they work as they're supposed to work, here you can see actually a bit of a different design this time around, which hasn't happened for a while actually, which is great, it's lovely to see, you can, for instance, see a more rounded gimbal module here, which is lovely, that's what we want to see, and it just seems like it's overall much stronger in terms of build quality, when I, like, unwrap these rotor arms right here, it just seems more solid, even though it's physically bigger, by the way, it's only a 1063 grams, so that means that you will need a bigger drone flying license, it won't get beyond those 250 grams, which means that you can fly it licenseless, but still, it also hosts one of these batteries, of which we have two extra, each of these are 6654 milliamp hours, guaranteeing you 51 minutes of flying, and it will go between 16 and 20 kilometers from your point of reference, there are new technologies in here, new sensor cameras all around to make sure that it doesn't collide as you fly it, there are also new software developments, better tracking, for instance, it also has new dynamic home point, meaning that when this takes off, it will put a home point from where it took off, meaning that if you lose connection or something like that, it will return to that home point, but in other cases, you might want to select a different home point than the place where it took off, so it now has dynamic home point, meaning that you can pinpoint on your controller a new home point for it to return to, should connections be lost, now, as you can see, there are three new lenses here, and they are freaking massive, this first one here by the way, is a 28 millimeter, 100 megapixel, 4 by 3 lens with variable aperture, meaning that it can swap between two F values on its aperture, it's a double telephoto, and a standard wide, so real ultra wide, which I still think would be cool to have like 130 degrees ultra wide on one of these things, but that is not something that seems like it's needed, the point is that the high megapixel count allows this to shoot at 6K at 120 FPS, that is bat shit insane, and actually for a lot of like post processing, complete overkill, like the files will be immensely big for a micro SD express card that you put in here, and to work with the files afterwards is a hassle, but it can do it, and that obviously means that it can also do 4K at high frame rate counts, and 1080P at insanely high frame rate counts, there is just a lot of versatility, which I love, it does seem like that DJI is hitting a stride, which I didn't thought possible, and it's really hard to see how a prosumer might find any fault with this thing, it's expensive, but it's not as expensive as you might think, and so I find this very easy to recommend, we'll be flying with this over the next few months, and we'll be telling you more about it soon, stay tuned, bye."