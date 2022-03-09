GRTV Sports News - Champions League final 2025

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Champions League final between PSG and Inter.
"Everything you need to know about the Champions League final in one minute or less.The Champions League final takes place next Saturday, May 31st at 9pm local time, that's 8pm in the UK.It will be at Munich, at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, and it will be between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain."
"Inter Milan has won three European Cups, in 1964, in 1965 and most recently in 2010.They have also reached three other finals, most recently in 2023, losing to Manchester City.Meanwhile, PSG has never won the European Cup, and they only reached one final in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich."