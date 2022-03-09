GRTV World News - France pushes for two-state solution in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron signals support to recognize Palestinian and Israeli states during his visit to Indonesia.
28-05-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
Today is May 28th, 2025, and we are bringing you the latest news on Israel and Palestine, more specifically the following headline.
"France pushes for two-state solution in Middle East.French President Emmanuel Macron signals support to recognize Palestinian and Israeli states during his visit to Indonesia.This is the latest news on Israel and Palestine."
"On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France's commitment to a political resolution between Israel and Palestine, emphasizing the necessity of mutual recognition for lasting peace.Macron is reportedly leaning toward recognizing a Palestinian state, a decision that might provoke Israel's anger and exacerbate divisions in the West."
"Only a political solution will make it possible to restore peace and build for the long term, he said.Together with Saudi Arabia, we will soon be organizing a conference on Gaza in New York to give fresh impetus to the recognition of a Palestinian state and the recognition of the state of Israel and its right to live in peace and security in this region, Macron said."