English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV World News - France pushes for two-state solution in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron signals support to recognize Palestinian and Israeli states during his visit to Indonesia. 28-05-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

One Piece - Season 2 Special Announcement

One Piece - Season 2 Special Announcement
Elio - Final Trailer

Elio - Final Trailer
Good One - Trailer

Good One - Trailer
The Waterfront - Official Trailer

The Waterfront - Official Trailer
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster - Official Trailer

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster - Official Trailer
KPop Demon Hunters - Official Trailer

KPop Demon Hunters - Official Trailer
Chief of War - Official Teaser

Chief of War - Official Teaser
Caught Stealing - Official Trailer

Caught Stealing - Official Trailer
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - Teaser Trailer

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - Teaser Trailer
Platonic: Season 2 - Date Announcement

Platonic: Season 2 - Date Announcement
The Bear - Season 4 Official Trailer

The Bear - Season 4 Official Trailer
FUBAR: Season 2 - Official Trailer

FUBAR: Season 2 - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

NBA Bounce - Announce Trailer

NBA Bounce - Announce Trailer
Elden Ring: Nightreign - Launch Trailer

Elden Ring: Nightreign - Launch Trailer
Kingmakers - Early Access Release Date Trailer

Kingmakers - Early Access Release Date Trailer
Bolt & Whalington - Announcement Trailer

Bolt & Whalington - Announcement Trailer
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Story Trailer

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Story Trailer
Lort - Announce Trailer

Lort - Announce Trailer
StarRupture - Official Co-op Gameplay Video

StarRupture - Official Co-op Gameplay Video
MindsEye - Explainer Trailer

MindsEye - Explainer Trailer
Bratz: Rhythm and Style - Announce Trailer

Bratz: Rhythm and Style - Announce Trailer
Davy x Jones - Announce Trailer

Davy x Jones - Announce Trailer
Empty Shell 2 - Gameplay Trailer

Empty Shell 2 - Gameplay Trailer
Nintendo Switch Online - Play These Classic Game Boy Games

Nintendo Switch Online - Play These Classic Game Boy Games
More

Events

Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina

Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
More