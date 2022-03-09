GRTV News - Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets October release date

We now know when the new Pokémon Legends game will be available.
"Without further ado, today, I was searching through the internet, I was searching through Gamereactor's homepage and I thought, it's a bit of a quiet news day, we've not had anything absolutely bombastic hitting our news feeds until a few minutes ago when our good friend and editor, Javi, let us know about Pokemon Legend ZA getting its release date, which is October the 16th, 2025, when it will launch for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2, getting a graphical upgrade on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as improved frame rates, which you can get from the Switch 1 version of the game with an upgrade, a paid upgrade."
"So, essentially, if you're not aware, Pokemon Legend ZA is the second Pokemon Legends game, which sees players able to run around the Pokemon world in more of a free-roaming aspect where they can catch Pokemon without necessarily having to battle them first, and often these, or at least that's how Pokemon Legends Arceus did it, and it seems like this will likely follow a similar sort of gameplay style, but it is set in a more modern place, with us returning to the Kalos region with Mega Evolutions coming back, so it will be interesting to see how it works."
"We're going to get a Pokemon Direct, or sorry, a Pokemon Presents in July, which is a couple of months away, to talk more about the game and to give us more details on how we will actually be playing it, because at the minute we're not sure how closely it actually resembles the original Pokemon Legends Arceus, but we'll have to see."
"In any case, it's exciting that this game sort of lands itself in October, because as we look towards the next half of 2025, things aren't looking as, perhaps, as stacked as they once were.Grand Theft Auto has been pushed out of the year, which kind of was 2025's biggest release by a huge margin, and because of that, there was a lot of games that seemed to push themselves either out of 2025, or hesitate to give us a release date."
"Now, I wouldn't say that Pokemon Legends ZA was definitely trying to dodge GTA, because often you would say that Pokemon and Grand Theft Auto's audiences are quite different, but it's nice to see a game come out in October.We also know we're getting Ghost of Yota, I'm pretty sure in October, I don't know if that's been officially confirmed, that's something I'm going to have to check up on, it's not a personal favourite of mine, but in any case, it's nice to know that we're getting this."
"There's not much more to reveal at this point, apart from the fact that there is a game coming on the 16th of October, but we knew it was going to be coming in later 2025 anyway, and so I guess the only thing to say is, are you hyped about Pokemon Legends ZA?Will you be buying it at launch?Will you be buying it for Switch 1 or Switch 2?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GeoTV news, goodbye!"