GRTV News - HBO announces the casting for the core trio of its Harry Potter series

We now know who will be playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking a little bit about HBO's Harry Potter because the official sort of core trio have been cast finally. They've been doing an open casting call, obviously it's kind of difficult to cast really young talent so they've done an open casting call, they've had loads of people, probably tens of thousands of people, you know youngsters throwing in their auditioning for the role and trying to snag a role as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley and well we now know who's gonna be playing these roles. It's important because obviously Harry Potter is a long-running thing and this show is probably gonna run for, you know, if it does a book per season for seven seasons I mean it's probably gonna be running for like almost a decade that these youngsters are gonna be attached to the series for. And yeah we know the three people who've been attached to it meaning well it's pretty much full steam ahead now towards the actual production of the show so let's dive on in and see who these people are. Harry Potter on HBO announces the actors for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. These three young actors may become some of the biggest stars on the planet next year. So Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley have new faces. Warner Brothers and HBO Max has announced who will star in the Harry Potter TV series now in development. Dominic McLaughlin will be Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will be Ron Weasley. For generations the three protagonists of the Harry Potter film franchise were Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who joined the franchise aged 10 and became worldwide stars overnight. Now it'll be the turn for these three young actors. After an extraordinary search led by cast and director Lucy Bervin and Emily Brockman we are thrilled to announce that we finally that we found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is beyond admirable and we can't wait for the world to witness the magic they create on screen. So we would like to thank the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a wonderful to discover the vast array of young talent out there said showrunner Francesca Gardner. The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book with JK Rowling acting as executive producer. As announced by HBO Max the series is written by Francesca Gardner who also serves as executive producer. Mark Mylod from Succession will executive produce and direct several episodes of the series which is expected to debut in 2026 or 2027 and will last for a decade. So yes that's the young trio that are going to be playing these core roles. It's a big ask and you know I don't think anything can possibly prepare anyone for what these three are about to go through."
"It's a very different beast to almost anything you know taking on one of these core Harry Potter roles. Not only because obviously it's a very high profile brand and yes they will become sort of like you know worldwide stars almost instantaneously when the show actually debuts but also because of the fact that there's so much adoration for the current or the existing adaptation which means that there's going to always be some people throwing out some some hate and there's always going to be people you know trying to knock the show and these three are going to be at the forefront of that being you know the core trio and leading stars. HBO obviously don't care."
"HBO always do things our own way you know and that's why we see them take some creative risks you know the sort of like some of the Harry Potter fans don't exactly particularly appreciate whether you agree with that stance or not. But the core thing to know is that these three have been cast which means that if you've got the three core people they've got many of the original sort of teachers and the additional sort of supporting stars you'd have to assume that production is on its way to kicking off relatively soon if not already and that's uh yeah a a premiere on HBO max which should be you know depending on where you what region is for the UK it's probably Sky or Now TV uh it will probably be coming sometime in 2026 all being well or the latest 2027. But again as we know more about this be sure to keep posting updated and yeah that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News. Thank you all for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."