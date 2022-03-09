GRTV World News - Car rams crowd during Liverpool title parade

Dozens injured after vehicle crashes into celebrating fans, authorities rule out terrorism.
27-05-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
"Hello everyone, welcome back to GRTV World News, where we bring you the top news everyday.Today is May 27th, 2025, and we are bringing you the latest news on the United Kingdom, more specifically the following headline.Car rams crowd during Liverpool title parade."
"Dozens injured after vehicle crashes into celebrating fans.Authorities rule out terrorism.This is the latest news on the United Kingdom.Celebrations turned tragic on Monday when a man drove a car into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League title, injuring nearly 50 people and sending 27 to the hospital, including several children."
"The incident, which occurred shortly after the team bus passed through the city centre, caused widespread panic and disrupted an otherwise festive Bank Holiday event.Authorities swiftly arrested the driver and emphasised the attack was not terrorism-related."