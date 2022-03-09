Mova S5 Sense (Quick Look) - Cordless Cleaning

This cordless and bagless vacuum cleaner is designed to make housework less of a hassle.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.Not too long ago we had a Mova robot vacuum cleaner called the P50 Pro Ultra and what was great about that is that it offered almost all of the features that you could want out of a robot vacuum flagship, but at like 20-25-ish percent savings, meaning that 75% of the cost."
"And that very much is also the same here.This is called the Mova S5 Sense and the general notion, the general idea with the Sense is that it offers all of the basic features of like a Dyson flagship and it does it at, yeah, you guessed it, like 75-70% of a Dyson flagship's price point."
"That is just awesome and there is really nothing that you are actively missing out on here.So as we said with the P50 Pro Ultra, all of the things that basically define a modern like bagless stick vacuum is here and accounted for.So you have a little LED display here telling you what kind of stuff, what kind of mode you're in and also how much battery you have left."
"There is a 0.6-liter cylindrical chamber right here, which is fine at just keeping all of the grime in and it uses a vortex-based system to churn it around.There are filters inside that captures that little sort of microscopic particle effect dust and larger things can be kept in this chamber right here, where it's very easy to just open it right here and empty it out."
"So that is good.It has a 27,000-Pascal suction power ability, which is fantastic and the 2,900-mAh battery enables you around 60 minutes of use.So all of that is on par basically."
"There is also in this, by the way, you'll get a range of different heads for your vacuum and that fits both here and also on this extension rod right here if you want it to be longer.For instance, you might would like, even though that it's not a roller, to be able to push it in front of you with the telescopic rod or if you want to reach up and get a hold of something which is difficult to get around, that is also pretty nice, I would say."
"It has something called Optil Sight in here, meaning that it's basically like a Dyson Detect.It will flash out a green infrared-ish beam, which would mean that it's much easier in all lighting conditions to see the amount of dust or grime that is on the floor in front of you, so it's easier to see what it is that you're cleaning."
"It weighs 1.76 kilograms in its full mode, which means that it's very easy to push around and you won't get tired in your hand.There is no automatic sort of, it doesn't help you pushing around like you would with wet-dry combo vacuums, but it's plenty light enough for you to be able to use it every day with no problem."
"It is pretty lovely as a cheaper alternative, so if you're looking for something that has flagship level features, but you don't want to pay flagship prices, well, that is what Mova seems to be there for, so good on them.See you on the next one."