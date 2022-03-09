Roborock Saros Z70 (Quick Look) - Brains Meets Brawn

This robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle even the toughest of messes, all while being able to navigate obstructions and elevation using an innovative arm.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at quite a few robot vacuums and sometimes there is genuine innovation that takes place so that they can cross higher door sills or that they can retract their lidar modules so that they can get into narrower spaces."
"I'm not saying that innovation doesn't occur, I'm simply saying that we've definitely settled around a very specific set of features that we expect a robot vacuum to do.It sits in its space, it combines clean and dirty water, it has a roller underneath and so it rolls around, vacuums, you get an app where you can see a little brief sort of readout of where it is and what it's doing and you expect it to be something closely assembling a proper cleaning of your floor but not something that can wholly replace it."
"But today we have a product that genuinely, genuinely innovates to the point where when this was debuted at CES earlier this year people were just stunned at how far we were able to come and just a few short months later this is on sale which is insane because usually with these CES demos it is of products that doesn't really make it out in one way or another but here it is and it works and it is the Roborock Saros Z70 and the main thing that sets it apart is this."
"Now this is something that is very difficult to show you, so this is called the OmniGrip, it is a retractable robot arm which is buried within the chassis of the vacuum cleaner.So how does that work you might think, well let's say that you're setting up your Saros Z70, normally you would ask it to quick map the room that it's supposed to clean but in this case Saros Z70 will also have to know one other thing, maybe at some point in your room there's a little basket or a little container of some kind, you will have to show that to the Saros Z70 because when it rolls around and it cleans and it scans it might come across an obstacle, that happens, at home we usually really make sure that we clean the floors before we ask this to clean or at the very least we remove obstacles but let's say you don't do that, a child has left a sock, a child has left a little toy or you have dropped your remote control for your TV when you were heading upstairs to go to bed and you didn't pick it up, Saros is rolling around and it sees this little obstacle, well this little glass plate will slide away and the OmniGrip robotic arm will rise out and it will sense, it will use its cameras to locate that specific thing, let's say it's a sock and it will pinch it and lift it and it will drive like this over to the basket that you have designated and it will place it and it will ping you in your app to say I found a sock, I have put it in the place that we've agreed upon and now I'm going to continue to clean."
"This has a bunch of really cool applications, now first and foremost that means that if you've forgotten something it won't drive around it, that would be the usual thing because if a robot vacuum cleaner has really good object identification it will see it is not something I can drive over, I will drive around but let's say there are three or four things strewn around the living room floor, that's three or four spots where this will not clean, very annoying or it will attempt to drive over and it will get stuck in the roller, you don't want that either."
"With this arm, anything you leave that is within the realistic range of weight and dimensions will be removed safely and it's obviously something we're going to have to see working but with those CES demos which obviously are very prudently placed, it's a sock, it knows what a sock is, so with all of the various objects that could be about your house we just don't know whether or not it has the strength to remove them reliably and we don't know if it can detect what these things are but it is, you cannot say that this is safe engineering, this is bleeding edge stuff and if it works it's insane."
"Beyond that it is also a big flagship from Roborock meaning that you get all of the stuff, it is much thinner than your regular, it's 8 centimeters which is awesome, it has no LiDAR module, it doesn't even have a retractable LiDAR module, it navigates solely using sensors here and here and the camera module here in front, that was impossible a few years ago without a big outsticking module which would actively sense what is around it, it can do all of that without it, that's pretty cool."
"It can currently recognize more than a hundred different obstacles but more will come over firmware updates over time, it has 22,000 pascals of suction power, it has 4 centimeters of threshold crossing with these legs here and with this free flow roller they say that hair won't be able to tarnish this or basically damage it in any way which is good."
"It also has 22 millimeters of mop lifting with these units right here and it obviously will have a base where it can apply warm water to make sure that the mopping experience is as good as it can be.It is pricey, it's around 1500 euros which is around double of the Mover P50 Pro Ultra that we showed you not too long ago but imagine if this is good, that is insane, so we can't wait to put it through its motions."
"See you in our full review."