Kingston Fury Renegade G5 NVMe
"Kingston's Fury Renegade G5 series is a new fifth generation of NVMe SSD drives, meaning insane read speeds reaching up to 14,800MB per second and improved latency. While these speeds are mostly aimed at high-end content creation and editing in even 4 or 8K, gamers and AI enthusiasts will find an upgrade in having both their graphics card and storage run at PCIe 5 speeds. The thick 12-layer PCB ensures ample bandwidth for the DDR4 cache that accompanies the actual memory that at the release will cover 1, 2 and 4TB variants, but an 8TB variant will come to the market in Autumn, making 8TB capacities available in many markets that previously had very few options for such large NVMe storages."
"In regards to longevity, mean time between failure is 2 million hours, or more than 228 years of continued operation, which is slightly more than the 5-year factory warranty. A top-tier NVMe drive is about as future-proof as something can be due to its speed on top of the extreme expected lifetime, ensuring that you should not worry about replacements for a very, very long time as the sheer amount of data it is able to handle will ensure its relevance even at high-end performance for a very long time. As always, when purchasing internal drives from Kingston, you also get access to the Acronis True Image software that lets you clone existing data to the new drive. Kingston Fury Renegade G5 has just released and is available at most reputable retailers."