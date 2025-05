Cannes Critics' Week 2025 Winner: Pee Chai Dai Ka (A Useful Ghost) - Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke Interview

Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke was debuting in a directorial role for this movie and we caught up with him by the Marina to capture his excitement before the screening of this quirky dark comedy that would wound up becoming the most praised at the Semaine de la Critique.