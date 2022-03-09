GRTV World News - Trump wants tanks and ships, not T-shirts and socks

The United States President emphasizes manufacturing military and tech equipment over apparel.
26-05-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
"Hello everyone, welcome back to GRTV World News, where we bring you the top news everyday.Today is May 26th, 2025, and we are bringing you the latest news on the United States, more specifically the following headline."
"Trump wants tanks and ships, not T-shirts and socks.The United States president emphasizes manufacturing military and tech equipment over apparel.This is the latest news on the United States.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on trade policy, stating that the United States should prioritize manufacturing tanks, ships, and technology rather than T-shirts and socks."
"I'm not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest, I'm not looking to make socks.We can do that very well in other locations.We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships, Trump said."