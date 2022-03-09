GRTV News - A State of Play is rumoured to be happening next month

It will be a smaller showcase, according to reports.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we flipped the scripts a little bit, Alex did the early one, I'm doing the late one and today we're going to be talking a little bit about Sony and Playstation and state of plays.Essentially, we don't really know what Sony's doing at the moment. The rest of this year is quite quiet. They have Ghost of Yotei coming up in October. I'm saying this in regards to after Death Stranding because we know that Death Stranding 2 on the beat is coming in June but that's relatively close."
"What Sony really hasn't told us is what's going to be happening in the second half of 2025. Again, there is Ghost of Yotei and they have aligned themselves very close with Borderlands 4 but generally speaking, we're a bit in the dark.However, that might change soon. A new rumour has started doing the rounds that basically says that there's going to be a state of play happening next month, sometime in June, which would line up with the typical Summer Game Fest, not E3 period.But the question is what's going to be in this because it's specifically regarded as a smaller showcase, so a state of play and not a big Playstation showcase. So it could be focused on one game, maybe dedicated to Ghost of Yotei or it could be something a little bit more succinct. But anyway, let's dive on in and see."
"Rumour! Sony will host a state of play next month but it is not immediately described as a major showcase. So it's been a while since Sony has showcased their upcoming games via a state of play but the signs are beginning to point towards a showcase of some kind next month.Jeff Grubb has stated in the latest edition of Game Mess Mornings that Sony is aiming to run a state of play in June but he also says that this will not be one of the bigger ones. I haven't either and that's because something's happening in June. It's a June thing. Now is that going to be a big showcase? I don't think so."
"So Grubb doesn't seem to be sure of the order of magnitude and even state of play broadcasts can have big surprises. Are you excited?So yeah, it looks like a state of play is coming. It really does seem like Sony's entire portfolio is quite limited at the moment. I don't think we're going to be seeing anything from, let's say, Marvel's Wolverine, whatever they have in the works with fair games and all that. I don't think we're going to be seeing a lot of those things.We know that Housemarque's Saros is coming next year. There are a lot of big question marks at the moment happening with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the PlayStation family of developers, which is why it wouldn't really surprise me if this state of play, even if it's not geared directly around solely Ghost of Yotai, it wouldn't surprise me if it's got a lot of content dedicated to that game."
"It's like a good, you know, five, six minute trailer or whatever gameplay trailer really honing in on that title because they don't need to do a Death Stranding anymore. They've shown tons of that game off and I think people are either on board or not on board with it at this point. Ghost of Yotai is a little bit of a different story. They've been quite quiet about it. I don't think they've really treated it very well yet, to be honest, for a game of its magnitude.But the one thing that is seemingly quite clear is that this will not be a big show. So don't expect to sit down for, like, a 40 minute showcase, the sort of thing that we're going to be getting in June anyway with Xbox and Summer Game Fest. It looks like Sony is going down the route of, like, companies like Ubisoft where they're going to be doing more sort of subtle and succinct things instead this year, which just shows the sort of state of 2025 now that we're nearing the second half of it."
"But again, as we hear more about this, we should keep posting updates and otherwise, yeah, that's all the time I have. So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday. Enjoy your weekend. Long weekend for us. So I will see you on the next GRTV News on Tuesday. Take care, everyone."