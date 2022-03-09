GRTV World News - Trump is lying about South Africa

Óscar Ontañón Docal breaks down the latest news on the United States and South Africa.
"Hello Gamereactor friends, so today we are starting a new video section which we are going to call GRTV World News, of course as you might know we've been covering world news now for 4 months more or less, and basically the idea is to start producing one or a couple videos each day talking about the main world news from that day, and in this case we've decided that we could start by talking about the latest news on the United States and South Africa, more specifically the latest Oval meeting between United States President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and for those unfamiliar with the matter in this Oval Office meeting, United States President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with unfounded accusations of white genocide occurring in South Africa, and later on I will explain why they are unfounded, but the meeting which was basically intended to strengthen United States and South African relations took a dramatic turn when Trump presented a video alleging persecution of white South African farmers."
"After this video, President Ramaphosa of course firmly denied these accusations, stating that such views do not reflect South African government policy, and of course this confrontation echoes a similar incident earlier this year when Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, if you remember in that meeting Trump accused Zelensky of being a dictator and pressured him to agree to a ceasefire with Russia, leading to widespread criticism from international leaders of course, but ultimately these confrontations highlight a pattern in Trump's diplomatic approach, we could say, where he uses public pressure and controversial claims to assert his positions, often leading to strained relations with other nations. And if you remember I said that these accusations by Donald Trump were unfounded at the beginning of the video, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to produce this video, to explain why Trump's accusations are unfounded."
"So if we take a look at the meeting Trump brought forward two main pieces of evidence against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. First of all he played a video which showed rows of white crosses lining a rural road in South Africa, which Trump described as burial sites for over a thousand white farmers. However it's now clear that the footage was actually from a 2020 protest memorial from Glenn and Vida Rafferty, a farming couple who were murdered. The crosses were a temporary tribute and not actual graves, and the site has since been dismantled. Also geolocalization confirms it was filmed near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal."
"So as you can see, the first big piece of evidence that Trump presents in the video is not actually a burial site, but it's a memorial site. Then later in the meeting Trump held some articles which was his other big piece of evidence, and in one of the articles we could see a photo, and basically Trump was claiming it depicted the burial of white farmers, when in reality we now know that the image comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the French news agency AFP first flagged it, and then if we go into the BBC, BBC Verify later confirmed it through a reverse image search, and we now know that the photo was taken from a Reuters video shot in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo back in February. So as you can see, if we take a look at the two big pieces of evidence that Trump presented, the videos and the article, we can see that they are lies, whether he was deliberately lying or if he was just ignorant about the matter, and he was just presenting the information that his administration had provided him. We don't know, but the truth is that he was giving unfounded accusations and allegations. We also don't really know what's going on in South Africa, so here we are not saying that what's happening in South Africa, but just that the accusations or the allegations that Trump presented are totally unfounded and they are lies, as they are presented at least. Of course, probably more details are going to come out these days, so if you want to learn more details, stay tuned to our website. And those are the news for today, I'm Oscar, this is GRTV World News, see you next video."