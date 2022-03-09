GRTV News - Elden Ring movie confirmed, is being directed by Alex Garland

It's official: The Lands Between are coming to the big screen.
Elden Ring's movie has officially been confirmed, so a couple of weeks ago we were talking about a potential Elden Ring movie from A24 with Alex Garland set to direct Alex Garland of Warfare, Civil War and previous movies like Ex Machina and Annihilation, so we'd heard that rumour and then that rumour was swiftly taken down from the internet but it still remained up in some places and now it has been officially announced from Bandai Namco that this is going to be taking place. There's not many details in terms of when this film's coming, what this film's going to be about, apart from the fact that it will be live action and as I said it will be directed by Alex Garland and made by A24. It's an interesting studio for Bandai Namco to go with A24 because it's not necessarily known for its biggest budgets and yet this might be one of the biggest budgets we'll see for an A24 movie if they really want to get the scope of this fantasy world that Elden Ring has created. An Elden Ring movie has been talked about for a long time since the game's release as Hollywood has been increasingly looking to make video game adaptations and considering Elden Ring is one of the most successful video games of the last five years or so, you'd be sort of silly for not imagining that Hollywood would want to take a look at at least one of From Software's IPs. Elden Ring is the most well known as well so it's surely going to be something that they can adapt with George RR Martin having written the lore alongside Miyazaki as well. It's likely that there's a lot of stories there that they can adapt. We know that there's a lot of stuff about the Shattering and the time before your player character enters the scene that could be really interesting to see but we'll have to wait and see whether Alex Garland is going to look at that. It's interesting that they're going with Alex Garland again, that makes me think that the budget's going to be higher considering whenever Alex Garland and A24 get together the budget can be quite high. For example, Civil War was A24's biggest budget movie.
It's going to draw a lot of eyes this movie considering, as I said, Elden Ring's popularity is huge and the name George RR Martin should hopefully still carry a bit of weight considering it's basically a fantasy-like, sort of like you can imagine people who were interested in Game of Thrones who've maybe not played Elden Ring might want to see the next fantasy world that he's helped create. I'm nearly not sure, it will be live action as well which means that there's going to be a lot of probably CGI going into making things like the massive monsters that you see, the huge spectacles that you see, so perhaps some people would have preferred animation. I think it always seemed like Elden Ring was going to go the live action route considering it's sort of gritty and grounded nature but we'll have to see what comes of the actual film itself. I wouldn't expect us to be seeing anything from this film until 2027 at the earliest but you never know. A24 does work quite quickly especially when they announce something so we'll have to see. We'll have to see things like budgets, cast, when it's going to take place.