Nvidia RTX - Latency Reduction Through RTX 5000 (Sponsored)

Through a collaboration with Nvidia and ProShop we take a look at how low we can make system latency go through a variety of Nvidia solutions.
"We're here to find out one thing.What's the lowest in-game latency we can achieve with the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series graphics cards?You might think latency, which causes lag, is determined by your internet speed, your ping, but actually it's your PC that determines a big part of it, and that is called system latency."
"And today, ProShop has challenged us to see how we can achieve the lowest latency possible in gaming.So let's kick off.I'm joined by my colleague and friend Lasse and his gaming computer from ProShop, where we buy most of our hardware."
"It comes with an Intel 14900K, an MSI top-of-the-line motherboard, and plenty of DDR5 RAM, along with NVMe storage, of course.We'll be using this right here as our rig for the video, kicking things off with his own RTX 3070."
"So first and foremost, what games do you play?Mainly Valorant, The Finals, and games like that.Well, in those games, we're about to put your skills to the test.Well, I bought the 3070 back in 2020."
"Frame rates are still pretty decent in the games I play, but it's not as quick in some newer titles.HDMI latency is relatively decent with Reflex enabled, though there's a noticeable increase in mouse lag in games that don't support it."
"You know, that feeling of mouse lag is definitely connected to your system latency.As you know, this largely refers to the time it takes for a mouse to click to result in an action on screen.Of course, the lower the latency, the more responsive the gameplay, and with some luck, the better you perform in-game."
"So let's try something else.Now this is quite the upgrade.The 5070 is two generations newer, and has a bunch of exclusive features that you weren't able to use on the 3070, including things like multi-frame generation."
"Let's load up those games and see what you notice.Okay, that is a major difference.Frame rates alone are like 50% increased.Well, I told you that it would be a huge upgrade."
"Latency has really gone down, like 12ms for Valorant and under 20ms in the finals.It's clearly a lot more fluid and unhindered now, and you should notice an improvement in the overall responsiveness.So is the hardware upgrade all it takes?Well, with the much higher frame rate, you're getting more updates within the same time, so your mouse clicks will action on screen even faster than before."
"Combine that with tech like Nvidia Reflex, you'll notice an even bigger reduction in overall latency.Just generally speaking, it means better performance and more responsiveness.Previously, lag and latency were primarily associated with internet connections and ping."
"While that problem has been largely fixed with widespread fiber optics, system latency is the next big challenge.That all makes sense, but I'm not quite sure I understand how Reflex works.Reflex optimizes the graphics pipeline, cutting out the time frames spend waiting to be rendered by your GPU, by ensuring new frames are ready to be rendered just as the previous one finishes."
"With this, the frame you see on the screen will always be the freshest possible.Nvidia is also set to release a new version of Reflex, which is set to reduce system latency even further, cutting it in half again in some cases.Okay, so I want very high frame rates and very low latency."
"Exactly.It could literally be the difference between life and death if your opponent has 2 seconds and 200 frames to spot and shoot you, while you only have half a second and 40 frames to spot and shoot him."
"Okay, so I have to make sure to enable it in all my games?Well, not even that.It's enabled by default in many modern games, actually, especially online shooters.And many have the option of further reducing latency with boost mode."
"And newer Nvidia GPUs are better at this than comparative older models?Yes, a lot has happened since you bought your RTX 3070.So the hardware in the RTX 5070 may be built on the same ideas and structures, but is far more powerful and a lot faster."
"This specific model and a bunch more are available right now on ProShop.I'm keen to see how much further we can take this.And here we are, the 5090, 32 gigs of VRAM, almost 22,000 CUDA cores for raw calculations and the ability to handle almost 1.8 terabyte of data per second."
"That makes this, the 5090, insanely fast.But it is perhaps more aimed at those looking for 4K gaming at ultra high and extreme graphical settings.This is an overkill for most people, but we want to see just how low we can go with the latency."
"So how about we plug it in.Wow, the latency went down further in both games, even hitting below 10ms in Valorant.Nowhere near as big of a jump like the 3070 to 5070.The frame rate improvement is obviously huge and it's great being able to keep high frames with gorgeous graphics, but I guess the responsiveness is more or less the same."
"Well, now you're experiencing diminishing returns.While upgrading to the all-out top model is an improvement, nothing beats upgrading from a previous generation card to the latest.In your case, where you're looking to get excellent system latency at an affordable price, the RTX 5070 is an easy choice."
"But if you're looking to go pro, then maybe that 5090 is worth considering down the line.I'm good, but I'm not that good.Pro level seems to be very far away.I think I'll stick to the 5070 for now."
"Well, whenever you decide to make that jump, ProShop will definitely have what you need."