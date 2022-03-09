GRTV News - Disney is already planning sequels to the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake

The blue alien could be the Mouse's latest cash-cow.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado, today we're talking not my camera, which is unfortunately, I went on a trip as you've probably noticed, there's not been a GRTV News from me for the past couple of days and unfortunately it seems that the camera is now autofocusing all the time so I can't just sort out the focus manually, which means sometimes I look great, sometimes I'm going to look blurry and terrible, we'll get it fixed, don't worry about that, instead we're talking Disney's plans for it's live action future, now after sort of Snow White flopped, you might have thought, well maybe Disney is planning on reigning back it's live action features, but it seems that that's not going to be the case as there's already plans for live action sequels for the Lilo and Stitch remake following the potential success of this film, so the Lilo and Stitch live action remake is now out in theatres in the UK, it's not out in theatres in the US and other major territories, but it is expected to draw a lot of money this weekend, 150 million dollars is the projected figure from Disney according to the Wall Street Journal, in just the US alone, which on 100 million dollar budget is not a box office weekend to be sniffed at really, it's even going to apparently nearly double the 80 million intake of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning in that same territory, so it's looking like it's going to be a success for Disney, which as we kind of expected, sometimes a lot of these live action remakes do very well, Snow White is sort of the real big stinker when it comes to those, which obviously had a lot of other factors going in as well as just being a live action remake, but yeah, Stitch seems like it's going to be a big franchise for the studio, especially because Stitch merch in the last five years has gone from 200 million dollars to 2.6 billion dollars in terms of how much revenue that pulls in, so it's clear that people love Stitch, even if the original movie didn't actually pull in that much box office cash, you know there's names noted in the Wall Street Journal report, Chicken Little and Bolt, those Disney movies that you don't really even think about that much nowadays, gave more money to the mouse than the original Lilo and Stitch, but it's exciting to see that for Stitch fans anyway, that their merchandise buys are going to pay off because it seems that live action Lilo and Stitch is sticking around, I mean the original Lilo and Stitch also spawned a spin off series and a couple of other movies I believe, so there's definitely material to adapt if they're going to go straight with the live action adaptations of the other films or if they go off in a different direction, that'll probably work too, but either way it seems like Stitch is sticking around and that they're going to be making more Lilo and Stitch movies, provided that this film meets it's expectations, which it seems pretty likely to do, again it's another live action Disney reimagined classic and these things pretty much always do well, it's not got the controversy surrounding it like Snow White did, therefore it's likely that it's going to be a big film for this time period as well, especially when there's not many other family films that are really vying for the attention like Lilo and Stitch can provide. Let me know if you're excited about Lilo and Stitch is live action remake getting more potential sequels, let me know what you'd want those sequels to be, adaptations of the other animated films or something new entirely, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV News, goodbye."