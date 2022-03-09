Summer and Morty Actors Pitch a High-School Drama - Rick & Morty Interview with Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, and Spencer Grammer

We chat with some of the great cast behind Rick & Morty to talk vocal health, their favourite bits of Season 8, and hopes to collaborate in a studio recording together one day.
"Perfect, thank you. I'm Alex with Gamereactor, Alex Hopler I should say with Gamereactor. Great to meet you guys, Harry, Ian and Spencer. First of all I remember specifically there was an interview where you guys were talking Harry and Ian about getting into the booth together at one point to perhaps improv. I was wondering whether you guys have eight seasons in managed to maybe build on collaboration and with the voice recording process and how much do you guys get to bounce off each other because I know it can be at times quite a bit of a solitary experience. Yeah almost always we still do record the show on our own so we're not with our fellow castmates when we're doing the actual recording and I will just say since coming on season 7 and through season 8 we've definitely outside of recording have gotten to know one another as friends and I think that that's definitely fed into our relationship and the relationship we bring to the characters when we are in the booth so it's it's been fun to get to know these two and our other castmates because that even if we're not physically together while we record I think that rapport comes through and I hope that it you know in all the iterations of our characters you know the fans can enjoy that that sort of banter that we have maybe off-screen yes while we haven't recorded we have yet to record together for the show it does make me really happy that everyone assumes we do so okay I think we're doing something right if it seems like we are then great then obviously like Ian said that relationship that we have in real life seems to be coming through at least a little bit no I we haven't had the chance yet I I still think that some point as we have you know up to season 12 now that we know we'll be doing there might be an opportunity where we have a more improvisational experience with one another but that would that would be down the line somewhere but it would be fun I mean and it is nice that you guys that people are like wait what you guys don't record together yeah you guys sound like you're just talking so that's a testament to our producers and to the writers and the entire staff that puts the show together they really are able to you know grasp and and to the people that they hired to do the roles you know like we we wouldn't be as conversation and character driven and funny or whatever if we didn't have that kind of ability on our own so you know just all around a really great talented show you know can't really yeah yeah yeah and with as you said this there's a lot of seasons still to come what freedoms does that give you to explore new avenues with your character with that security oh I mean for me it's like I I just think what an incredible gift just as an actor in general it's a really tough time in our business right now for for everyone not in not not excluding the people who are running the companies as well it's just it's just really tough so I I'm just really grateful we have a show that like is internationally successful as well as it is domestically and that you know we get to explore character for so long what I can draw from my experience personally from playing her all these years makes the character that much stronger as I go into a booth to play her you know I have this all this back experience of who she is and how she expresses herself and the and the life that she's lived so it builds a lot of like you know a groundedness and a three-dimensionality to an otherwise two-dimensional character in a real way I want to echo the gratitude there as well Spencer just you know for our for our fandom that that is invested in these adventures in these characters and and keeps us going you know it's the the worldwide fans that are that want to see more Rick and Morty I think you know that's that's really driving us forward and we're very grateful that we have the opportunity to to go on all these adventures and these stories for seasons to come and season eight's got some really great ones you know a mix of the classic and the new I think and it's you know it's everything that a Rick and Morty fan would would look forward to I guess as well you guys Harry and Ian especially I would say you know you you don't unfortunately sound like Rick and Morty in right now so what's like a warm-up routine or how do you get into the character when you go into a booth on a given day there's a lot that goes into it for me I I wake up early and when we have a recording day it's it's you know warm physically warming up work you know do working the muscles stretching and then getting into the the vocal warm-up you know doing all your your exercise your lip trills your tongue twisters and you know for me I have to Morty's very high-pitched so I really hit the range of what my voice is capable of and then you know it's it's it's a lot but you know we're all trained actors this is like what we what we went to school for and what we know all this training that we have allows us to do this so I mean I I know at least for me a lot of prep goes into it and I wouldn't be able to do this job if if I hadn't spent my life preparing for it no Harry yeah same thing it's you know there's a lot of prep that goes into it a lot of unseen work and and the main thing is just to be able to maintain the vocal health throughout it's you know not know what your limits are while you're recording because it's tough to do for hours on end and then take care afterwards so that you can get up the next day and do it as well so you know I've learned a few tricks I've had guidance from coaches and the support of our producers and directors and and everybody involved in the process even from our callbacks they were very you know interested and invested in our vocal health making sure that we were taking care because the job is demanding and the goal is to go for a hundred years forever so we want to make sure we protect this and and also you know make sure that it's it's in the right form to to deliver on the material so something that you touched upon there I thought was quite interesting with the hundred years or forever you know that's the plan that is the plan I was talking to down before you know there's no sort of end it's kind of like an anthology but we've seen a lot of classic episodes in that time is there any episode that you guys immediately think of when you think of perhaps sequel potential or something that could be explored more you know maybe something silly that would have been an extra cool episode to give that extra 20 minutes to I would just say that you that nothing nothing gets ruled out yeah that's all I feel comfortable saying on that okay okay oh I feel like I've stepped into unknown waters being cryptic there Harry yeah I mean I would leave that to the writers but but we've definitely seen that you know that the show can can have you know excellent callbacks to some classic moments and also establish some new you know some new things I mean I loved leg Rick from season 7 maybe we'll see leg Rick again I don't know but you know I was hoping that would take off the way pickle Rick did that's just my personal hope and wish but but you know there's some great moments and I think season 8 got some some cool standout moments that might become iconic are there any characters that you wish that your character got to interact more of I suppose this is maybe more of a question for Spencer because we see Rick and Morty pretty much go with everyone throughout the season but as summer's characters got to get more front and center as the seasons have gone by is there anyone you wish you could spend a bit more time with um you know I've always loved the dine I mean it's not as big of a you know character but I've always loved a bird person you know yeah more time with him at some point um you know it would be interesting for first summer to have in a storyline where she does a you know any kind of adventure similar to one that would be like Rick and Morty but with a completely sillier character or to potentially like where she works with somebody because a lot of it you're right like a lot of the time anytime she has an episode that's a big one she's pretty much a solo agent every episode like even one of the episodes this season it's just like her being Rick and but she never gets a sidekick like like summer good or why isn't she like tagging on to somebody else's so that would be interesting that we haven't seen but I don't write the show so you know they've now they can't write that episode basically you never know like you never know an opportunity for those things but that is something I haven't seen her having like an actual nice relationship with somebody had a fan asked me recently about um you know the other the other female characters that are like in the snake jazz episode like you think that they ever hooked up and I was like oh that's a really funny question I never really thought about them um but you know just maybe see her more with her peer group I feel like we don't get to see a lot of them at school as much anymore or involved with their peer group that would be fun too yeah those things just a high school drama with Morty and tiny Rick you know that was kind of like that yeah like Buffy the Vampire Slayer sort of influence episode I'd say like I would love to see one of those episodes again to you that was really fun and we had like Rick potion number nine that we're like the you know where the flu influenza breaks out and that starts at the school and like but but something I miss kind of this the school thing so maybe we'll have one of those coming up yeah I don't I think sorry I didn't mean to cut you off there I think that's a but basically a high school drama you know come on get it get it people yeah but yes thank you so much for your time I believe that is all my time Harriet Ian and Spencer it was great to meet you or e-meet you I guess they call it now but yeah sure exactly thank you so much"