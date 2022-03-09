GRTV News - PlayStation Stars is being closed down

Sony is exploring a new method to reward its most loyal members.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about PlayStation Stars.Now for anyone that's unaware of what this is, it's essentially a loyalty program that Sony created a couple of years ago now actually, where, you know, any money that you spend on the game you'd get, you'd earn, or you'd spend on the platform rather, you would earn points and the points can be used to purchase other things, whether that be maybe a game will be on offer, maybe that you can get some points that you can put forward towards the PlayStation Store, those sort of things."
"By the sounds of things, this loyalty program has been too effective and now Sony is exploring a way to adjust it slightly.And the process of that will mean that PlayStation Stars is, for the time being, going to be shut down.Basically, if you're already part of the platform, if you're already part of the service, it's not going to affect you for a little while because you'll still be able to spend your points and, you know, earn points and do all that good stuff for a little while."
"But if you weren't already part of PlayStation Stars, you can no longer sign up.And likewise, the points that you do have, you'll only be able to spend them until, I think it's November next year, so it's a while away.But, you know, the point is that it's coming to an end. But anyway, let's dive in.So PlayStation Stars is being shut down. Sony is set to explore a new loyalty program."
"Sony has come to the conclusion that the loyalty program PlayStation Stars is not where it should be.The Japanese company has decided to shut down the program and to instead divert its resources to creating an evolved and better loyalty program for its users.This is affirmed in a PlayStation blog where Sony states, Since launching the program, we've learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to."
"And as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends.Through this evaluation, we've decided to refocus our efforts and we'll be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars.We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings.As for what this means for current PlayStation Stars users, any gathered points will be able to be spent up until Stars officially closes down on November 2nd, 2026."
"Also, points and digital collectibles will still be able to be earned all the way until July 23rd, 2025.With this day also serving as the moment when Stars campaigns will be coming to an end too.Otherwise, any acquired digital collectibles will remain accessible even after Stars shuts down at the end of next year.If you have read this and want to see what all the fuss is about, Sony has also noted that it is no longer accepting new members for Stars as of today, meaning you have missed the boat."
"Signing off, Sony explains, We want to thank all of our players for supporting PlayStation Stars since the launch in 2022.As we explore new ways to evolve our loyalty program efforts for the future, we'll continue to celebrate all of our players through the various community activities we have planned.Were you a frequent PlayStation Stars user?So, yes, it's been shut down."
"Again, Sony is in expected corporate talk, not really saying anything of substance and all that stuff.Because, you know, if the program wasn't effective enough at providing users loyalty rewards, then they probably wouldn't do a whole lot about it because it doesn't really affect Sony themselves.But clearly, it's only been running for a few years and now they're shutting it down, which does sort of seem to suggest that it's been too effective in a way."
"Obviously, Sony doesn't mind a loyalty program, but it doesn't want to be giving away too much free stuff for its fans.I would say I'm a sparing PlayStation user these days, but I have used Stars and I will say that you do get a lot of rewards from it.And, you know, you can spend them how you want, whether that is games or whether you want to just put money towards PlayStation Store credit so that you can knock off a bit of money next time you're buying a game or something similar."
"So it is a little bit surprising that it's been shut down, but at the same time, from a business standpoint, you can probably see why Sony is probably not doing us any favors at the moment.Even if it's from a consumer standpoint, it is an absolute nightmare, really, because we're losing an incredibly effective or useful sort of feature.But again, we'll hear more about this. Sony hasn't announced what it plans to do to replace Stars at the moment."
"They just simply said that it's coming to an end next November, accepting no users at the moment, and that you'll still be able to earn points up until mid to late July.But again, as we hear more about this, we're sure to keep you posted, so stay tuned to your local GameRant region.And yeah, that's all the time I have today, so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."