GRTV News - Stellar Blade 2 confirmed to be in the works

Shift Up intends to launch the game by 2027.
Shift Up has announced that it is hard at work on a sequel. This hasn't been some sort of grand trailer reveal or something like that, they basically put out a quarterly report where they just confirmed that the game is in production and that it's coming, in video game speak, really quite soon.
Stellar Blade 2 confirmed to be released before 2027, Shift Up is looking to build on the massively successful action title. Shift Up has announced that a sequel to Stellar Blade is in development with a planned launch within two years, this is according to their quarterly report where the game is listed as part of their future ventures.
"Stellar Blade quickly became a huge sales success when it was released for PlayStation 5 last year which also made its producer one of the richest people in all of South Korea.In addition to the sequel, Shift Up is also working on a new project that they internally call Project Witches. Next up is the long awaited PC launch of the game which will take place on June 11th, complete with a whole host of new features and upgrades for those with a strong enough computer. What do you hope to see more of in Stellar Blade 2?So yeah, Stellar Blade 2 is in the works, it's coming, it's on its way. Again, this has been a real quite surprising announcement because they haven't made a big fuss about this, they've just said that it's basically coming, it's on its way. I'd like to show you the financial report but I have to download the actual report itself so we're not going to be able to do that right now. But basically, they had a graph telling you all about all the different things they have in the pipeline and what's come beforehand and they basically said that by 2027 there will be Stellar Blade 2. Now, you might think that's quite a quick turnaround for a game and it is. I mean, Stellar Blade launched in April 2024 meaning it's just over a year old. By the time that this game comes out, the chances are it's probably going to be about 3 years old. Or just over 2 maybe, getting close to 3. But the thing is to note is that typically speaking, Eastern developers are quite productive, they're very efficient. So you have to think that the chances of this game being ready by 2027 is actually quite high. And seemingly, there's a very big audience that are looking forward to more Stellar Blade because despite the game launching in quite a packed window last year, it found its audience and it's done incredibly well. And since then, again, as Marcus put in the piece there, one of its producers, that was my TV speaking to me for absolutely no reason so apologies for that. Yeah, it's producer who makes up I think the parent company known as Nikkei. The successor of Stellar Blade and also one of their previous titles, they drew in so much money that they actually made him one of the most richest people in South Korea. It wasn't the top of the list, I think it's about 46th on the list, but still that's really impressive. And it shows just how well this game series has performed as of late."
I would assume that we should expect some sort of official announcement or proper information about the sequel at some point. Again, they say that it's going to be ready before 2027, which means that at this current rate, we should expect it to arrive by the end of 2026. So again, you think that a proper official announcement will be coming soon and considering that Stellar Blade, the original game that's available right now, is currently only available on PS5 with coming to PC though relatively soon, you have to assume that this next one is probably going to be somewhat geared towards PlayStation as well. So maybe this will make up some sort of PlayStation state of play announcement or PlayStation presentation or showcase whatever they call it, that no doubt Sony has planned at some point because again, Sony's in this weird place where we know a handful of things that are coming later this year, but first party wise, we're kind of in the dark after 2025.
